STURGIS — Another hurdle has been cleared creating housing developments along Avalanche Road in Sturgis.
The Sturgis City Council, at its June 20 meeting, approved second reading for a zoning amendment from PIVOT Development Group, LLC to rezone property from Agriculture to Multi-Family Residential Housing and Medium-Density Residential Housing with a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay.
The property to be rezoned consists of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Harvest Meadows Estates and Phase 1 of Valley View subdivision. The first reading of the zoning ordinance passed on June 6.
There was one change in the PUD passed by the council June 20. Initially, the plan was to have 26-foot-wide streets. That was changed to 33 feet in the final version of the PUD overlay. The plan also states that collector streets shall have a street width with a driving surface of no less than 42 feet. And, public rights-of-way shall be no less than 60 feet wide.
Plans are for 62 new single-family homes, 16 townhomes and three new apartment buildings on 135 acres along Avalanche Road.
Developers want to start construction yet this year and hope to be finished with infrastructure by the end of 2023. Future phases of the proposed development include additional larger housing lots to the north.
PIVOT Development Group, LLC submitted a preliminary project plan for Phases 1 and 2 of Harvest Meadows Estates and Phase 1 of Valley View Subdivision. Harvest Meadows Estates is a mixed-use development with the first phase of the proposal including three apartment complexes, 16 townhome lots, and 13 single-family lots. It is located to the north of Avalanche Road which skirts Interstate 90 just west of the Runnings store in Sturgis. Locally, Avalanche Road is known as the “dump road” because it leads to the Sturgis landfill on the top of the hill to the north.
Valley View Subdivision, located on the west side of Avalanche Road and north of Alder Place, will be designated to create single-family workforce housing, with the current proposal at 49 lots.
Some adjoining landowners are not happy with how the projects have progressed through city channels.
Although names were not included by the city, following are some of the comments the city staff included in the report to the council for the June 20 meeting:
• “This proposed development will drastically and negatively change the dynamic and ways we use and enjoy our acreage while decreasing the value and appeal of our 54+ acres.”
• “We feel that all affected property owners have not been included in the permission request step. Namely shared easement property owners.”
• “We are displeased with the proposed storage units, apartment complexes, lot and street sizes and lack of playgrounds/green spaces proposed.”
• “Liberty Superstores, its owners and employees support this development.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.