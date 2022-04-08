Sturgis council agrees to DOT study of Junction Avenue

STURGIS — One of the busiest corridors in Sturgis is the Junction Avenue corridor that services traffic entering and exiting I-90 via Exit 32.
On Monday, the Sturgis City Council authorized the mayor to sign a Statewide Planning and Research grant request for a Junction Avenue and Vanocker Canyon Road Corridor Study.
The study’s focal point is Junction Avenue between Harmon Street, near Monument Health Sturgis, south to Dickson Drive, and west to Vanocker Canyon Road.
A major problem in this area is the offset road intersections that do not line up on the east and west side of Junction Avenue, which leads to awkward turning patterns. In addition, there are no controlled traffic signals for access to neighborhoods and trails south of the Interstate.
Two years ago, the city considered buying the Caddy’s restaurant at the former Best Western and now Sturgis Lodge and Suites to create a true intersection.
The city had studied the possibility of demolishing the Caddy’s building and extending Anna Street to Vanocker Canyon Road. The study was the result of a suggestion by the DOT to reroute the existing Vanocker Canyon and Junction Avenue intersection with Anna Street.
However, due to concerns by citizens about the project, no further action was taken. The city has said they did not purchase the building and are not under contract to do so.
The city would like to focus on the Anna Street and Junction Avenue intersection in particular, as staff believes a traffic signal is needed in this area.
The corridor study will be 80% funded using federal S.R.P. funds. The city’s 20% of the study would cost about $30,000, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
“It will provide us valuable data that we can use to apply for future grants to be able to make the improvements that recommended,” he said.
The study would be performed by traffic engineers, Ainslie said.
“They won’t just look at vehicular traffic. They will also look at pedestrian and bicycle traffic to ensure that people will be able to move from the north side of the community to the south side.”
Council member Aaron Jordan said he lives in the part of town which will be studied and shared that whenever he comes to the Anna Street/Junction Avenue intersection, it is difficult to get across.
“It makes sense to do a study and get some insight on that,” he said.
Council member Mike Bachand concurred, saying the DOT needs to come up with alternatives for the Anna Street/Junction Avenue intersection.
“To put all our cards into that intersection for the next 40 years might be out of place,” he said.
Ainslie said they have requested that the traffic engineers come up with some alternatives to address the growth that is happening now and in the future in Sturgis.
“We also want them to take into consideration the commercial growth that is starting along Junction as well as south Junction and Anna Street,” he said. “We want to know what are the best potential solutions.”
Council member Kevin Forrester asked if the study area could be extended to Pine View Drive near where the Garden Grove development is taking shape.
“That’s the next busy intersection,” Forrester said.
In addition to research by the traffic engineers, the study also will include public meetings for citizens to give suggestions much like the recent meetings on the Lazelle Street corridor study.
“The goal of the project is to analyze existing and future traffic patterns in the area, and how to provide a plan to address these needs,” Ainslie said.
The process will take a year to 18 months, he said.
