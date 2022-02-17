Sturgis council adds urban chickens to animal ordinance

STURGIS — Hanging with your peeps in Sturgis could soon take on new meaning.
As part of revisions to the city’s animal ordinance, a section has been added allowing property owners in areas of the community zoned agricultural or residential to keep and maintain up to six female (hen) chickens.
It bans keeping any roosters or male chickens.
The regulations also provide requirements for the chicken enclosure and coop, along with specific predator, feed, water, waste removal, and other potential impacts, Sturgis Staff Attorney Eric Miller told the council at its meeting on Feb. 7.
“We’re trying to prevent any neighbors from being disturbed from the noise or the odors,” Miller said.
Council member Angela Wilkerson was the first to suggest the urban chicken section be added to the ordinance. She said Wednesday that she has heard from people throughout the community who would like to have chickens for the fresh eggs they lay.
“I thought that since we were redoing the animal ordinance it would be a good time to bring it up,” she said.
Wilkerson believes in living a sustainable lifestyle and has a vegetable garden of her own.
“I’d like to add fresh eggs to the mix,” she said.
Wilkerson said she has heard that there already are a half a dozen or so residents who have chickens. The revisions to the city ordinance would bring those people into compliance and would also make it legal for others considering adding chickens to their backyard.
Rather than requiring a permit to ensure ordinance compliance, a registration process with the Sturgis animal control officer is the proposed method of accounting for chickens in the city. The registration requirement provides that any person keeping chickens must register the chicken keeping location and provide the contact information of either the chicken keeper, or the property owner.
The purpose of these registration requirements is to enable the animal control officer to quickly respond and address complaints, and to ensure ordinance compliance, Miller said.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater contacted other police chiefs throughout South Dakota to help determine the potential effect urban chickens may have on policing. Among the communities contacted were Sioux Falls, Brandon, Vermillion, Yankton, Madison, Lead, and Watertown.
He said in his report to the city council that those which enacted ordinances noted that there are very few complaints related to urban chickens, including odor, noise, and other issues.
“It’s been a non-issue elsewhere, so I don’t expect Sturgis to be any different. I think they (chickens) would be a great addition,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson did ask at the Feb. 7, meeting if chickens could be kept in addition to other domestic animals such as dogs and cats. The city’s excessive animals section says residents can only keep six domestic animals. Wilkerson suggested chickens and fish be excluded from that section. Miller said that would be included for the second reading of the ordinance on Feb. 22.
Councilwoman Beka Zerbst suggested that chickens should only be allowed at single-family properties and not multi-family locations such as apartment complexes.
Miller explained that even though an apartment may have multiple residents, there could only be one coop with six chickens on the property.
Zerbst questioned if that were the case then could there be a conflict created among apartment dwellers as to who gets to have the only chicken coop on the premises if only one is allowed.
She offered an amendment to the motion to approve the first reading of the ordinance to include that chicken coops would only be allowed at single-family residences and prohibited in multi-family residences. If it weren’t included, Zerbst warned that the city could have as many coops as there are apartments in a multi-family dwelling.
“I think it’s something that we should include,” she said of limiting chickens to single-family dwellings. “I think it’s mitigating a problem that could arise.”
Another topic which surfaced with the ordinance following discussion at the council’s Jan. 18 meeting was concerning the kennel provisions of the ordinance.
Miller said he had spoken with several residents, and their primary concerns stem from the practical implementation of the provisions of the ordinance, and the definition of “kennel.”
“It appears that implementation has been lacking,” Miller told the council.
The revision concerning kennels includes any premises where a person engages in the business of boarding seven or more cats and dogs for private pet owners, for all or part of a day, including pet sitting establishments, and short-term boarding facilities for purposes other than veterinary medical procedures and observations.
The revisions also state that a breeding operation is considered a kennel under the ordinance’s definition if a person, two or more times in a 12-month period, intentionally breeds domestic animals with the intention of selling or bartering the offspring of the animals.
“The goal of revising the ‘kennel’ provisions is to ensure that there is an inspection process for any location that houses a large number of animals. Also, the breeder provision strives to exclude those owners whose pets become inadvertently pregnant, and focuses only on those which breed for compensation,” Miller said.
