STURGIS — Sales tax receipts in Sturgis continue to climb.
Sturgis City Administrator Daniel Ainslie reported Dec. 17 that sales tax receipts for November 2022 are 12.7% higher than in November 2021.
Ainslie explained that sales tax reports are not generally available until 45 days after the close of the month, so numbers for the 2022 year will not be available until next month. However, he said the first 11 months of the year show a slight increase of 3.2%. He said that is significant, because 2021 tax receipts were substantially higher than 2020 across the entire state.
“We had a lot of construction activity and a lot of new residents,” he said. “Everyone ended up spending more money locally. We are trending quite well.”
The current numbers project that there will be $83,600 more in the general fund than the city budgeted for in 2022. This year, Ainslie said the city budgeted 5.8% more for sales tax receipts than last year.
An additional 1% tax on all alcohol, hotel, restaurant and hospitality-related purchases, commonly known as the tourism or BBB tax, was down by 14.5% compared to November of 2021. However, for the first 11 months the city is 2.2% higher than the previous year. That is significant, he said, because in 2021 Sturgis tourism tax receipts jumped by 30%.
The current trend for tourism tax receipts show a surplus in the city’s tourism fund of $43,080, and the 2023 budget plans for 1.8% more this year.
“More tourists have found Sturgis and are choosing to spend time here,” he said.
