STURGIS — The city of Sturgis has reached an agreement for the transfer of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally trademarks.
“We have an agreement with all of the creditors. Once we pay the bank, then everything will be transferred over to the city,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
Interestingly, the trademark purchase happened with little fanfare at the Sturgis City Council meeting Monday. The payment of $90,000 to First Interstate Bank for the marks was tucked away in an amendment to the city’s annual appropriations for 2021 and nothing was said before or after the ordinance passed unanimously by the council.
At a special Sturgis City Council meeting Wednesday, Nov. 3, it was revealed that the city of Sturgis and First Interstate Bank had negotiated a tentative agreement for the purchase of the trademarks such as “Black Hills Motor Classic,” “Sturgis Bike Week,” and “Take the Ride to Sturgis,” as well as artwork that goes with them.
The Black Hills Motor Classic trademark has changed hands many times since 1986 when San Monahan’s dad, Tom Monahan, created it. His son, who owns and operates Tom’s T’s in Sturgis, said the transfer often starts out in good faith, but doesn’t remain steadfast.
Is having the city own the trademarks a good thing?
“The jury is still out on that one,” Monahan said prior to the council meeting Monday. “I really haven’t trusted anybody in any of this. Time will tell.”
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Inc., a local 501(c)6 group, has purported to own the trademarks since 2010. But in the past several years, SMRI’s claim to the trademarks was voided when two separate courts ruled that they did not own or have valid trademark rights to names “Sturgis,” “Sturgis Rally & Races,” and “Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”
First Interstate Bank, SMRI’s primary creditor, notified the city and others in October that the trademarks would be sold to the highest bidder during an online auction.
The essential terms of the agreement provided for the payment of $75,000 by the city to First Interstate Bank as part of a liquidation sale of certain trademarks following Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Inc.’s default on its obligations to the bank. The city also had to pay a $15,000 auctioneer fee.
The city says all proceeds from licensing the purchased marks will be divided equally between Sturgis Rally Charities and the Sturgis Rally Endowment.
The agreement with First Interstate also states that the city and the bank acknowledge that the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, Sturgis Motorcycles, Inc., and Good Sports, Inc. have a right to participate in any sale or bid process related to the property (trademarks) resulting from a default by SMRI on its loan obligations to the bank pursuant to an agreement letter dated June 30, 2010.
“There was a lot of negotiation back and forth with Sturgis Motorcycles, Inc. (Black Hills Harley-Davidson) and Good Sports, Inc. (Hot Leathers), Ainslie said.
“There was a lot of concern about whether the city was going to require everyone to be a licensee. Anyone who uses any of the logos that have been trademarked will need to be licensed,” he said.
Within the next 30 days, the city will develop guidelines for use of the trademarks and send those guidelines out to vendors that often attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“We will offer them an opportunity to be part of the program,” Ainslie said.
With the city now owning the trademarks, Ainslie hopes there will be far less confusion and contention concerning them.
“We plan to be far more transparent about the marks,” he said.
