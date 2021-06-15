STURGIS — The locker rooms at the Sturgis Community Center will undergo renovation this fall.
The Sturgis City Council voted unanimously to accept the low bid of $199,323 by Mac Construction of Rapid City to make improvements to both the men’s and women’s locker rooms. The city also received a bid from C Eagle Construction for $325,955 for the project.
Sturgis built the Community Center more than 30 years ago. The flooring and lockers have been replaced at least once during that time, said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
Sturgis City Council member Mike Bachand asked if this project had been budgeted.
Ainslie said the project was part of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan and had originally planned to be done over a two-year period with funding in 2021 and 2022.
“When we were discussing this we thought that we may as well move it up so that it is really only closed during one time period instead of two,” he said.
That means city money will be used to pay for the entire project this year.
The current men’s locker room has rusted lockers and the floor is pooling water and causing damage, Sturgis City Engineer Liz Wunderlich told the council members. She said the women’s locker room is in a little bit better shape than the men’s, but the lockers also are deteriorating.
The decision was made to replace the lockers and flooring in one contract so as to reduce the impact to community center users.
The contractor was given the option of either working during Rally or from Oct. 25-Nov. 19 when the pool resurfacing project is happening.
The contractor chose the fall dates.
Since the lockers are going to be replaced, a certain number of them (five) should be ADA accessible, Wunderlich said. This requires the locker layout in both locker rooms to be modified. Also, ADA benches need to be 24 inches wide and either against a wall or have a back to them. Using the wall for the bench was the option chosen. Staff also decided to reduce the number of lockers and provide more tall lockers. All of the tall lockers are currently rented out at $72 a year. Only a few of the half size lockers are rented out. It is anticipated that the locker rent income will increase.
And instead of metal, the new lockers will be plastic which Wunderlich said the lockers will be more scratch resistant, easier to clean and won’t rust if a wet swimming suit is left on them. The plastic lockers have a 20-year warranty versus a two-year warranty for metal lockers.
The men’s locker will have 62 tall lockers and 42 half lockers. The women’s locker room will have 58 tall lockers and 36 half lockers.
With the floors being replaced, the showers will be reconfigured during the renovation. The current shower walls are partially tile and partially dairy board and look merely OK, Wunderlich said. The grout gets painted as needed, but since the floors are being replaced, it was decided to look at replacing the tile walls as well. A vinyl wall was chosen for easier cleaning.
The women’s showers currently have five shower stalls. In the future, there will be three individual stalls, and one ADA/Family stall with two shower heads in it. The men’s large shower will be subdivided into one ADA/Family stall and two individual stalls. The other two men’s individual showers will be resurfaced.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.