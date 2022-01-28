STURGIS – The highly anticipated reopening of the pool and locker rooms at the Sturgis Community Center is scheduled for Monday.
“The contractors are doing some of the finishing touches right now. Hopefully we’re opening everything up on Monday,” Sturgis Community Center Director Rod Heikes said.
The city had initially contracted to have the swimming pool resurfaced and then determined that the locker rooms could use a renovation also. It was decided that the projects would be done simultaneously so as to cut down on time the pool and locker rooms would need to be closed.
When those contracts were awarded, the tentative closing dates were Oct. 25 to Nov. 21. Heikes said that when contractors began demolition of areas in the locker rooms, they found that both gas and sprinkler pipes above the ceiling tiles had rusted.
The humidity of the locker room environment adjacent the center’s swimming pool caused the rusting, he said.
And although the swimming area could have opened earlier, Heikes made the decision to keep it closed because he said wanted swimmers to have a place to change from their swimsuits.
The Sturgis City Council accepted a $182,842.50 bid to resurface the pool by Go Get Fred, LLC of Eden Prairie, Minn., in May. The reason for the resurfacing, city staff said, was that the current paint was peeling badly, and a small crack had opened up in one area allowing water to seep in.
Then, the council voted in early June to accept the low bid of $199,323 by Mac Construction of Rapid City to make improvements to both the men’s and women’s locker rooms at the same time as a resurfacing project. With the additional work in the locker rooms, the city paid $73,924.15 more on the locker room project. All funds are being paid out of the city’s capital improvement fund, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
Sturgis built the community center more than 30 years ago.
Dave Smith, Director of Planning & Permitting for the city of Sturgis City, said as contractors got deeper into the project, they found more issues related to the aging of the building that needed to be addressed.
“We ran into things you run into with a 25-plus year-old building. Some of that included mold in the ceiling, rusted gas lines, rusted fire sprinkler lines and leaking which was causing problems with the sheetrock and everything in the ceiling,” he said.
Smith said the florescent lights in the locker rooms also had rusted, so they were replaced with new LED lighting.
The initial reasons the city wanted to renovate the locker rooms was because the men’s locker room had rusted lockers and the floor was pooling water and causing damage. The women’s locker room was in a little bit better shape than the men’s, but the lockers also were deteriorating.
With the renovation, the old metal lockers have been replaced with new hard plastic lockers. The men’s locker room now has 62 tall lockers and 42 half lockers. The women’s locker room has 58 tall lockers and 36 half lockers.
With the floors being replaced, the showers were also reconfigured during the renovation of the locker rooms. The former shower walls were partially tile and partially dairy board or FRP (fiberglass reinforced plastic).
Vinyl walls were chosen for the new surface which makes for easier cleaning.
The old women’s showers had five shower stalls. The newly renovated showers have three individual stalls, and one ADA/Family stall with two shower heads in it.
The large shower in the men’s locker room was subdivided into one ADA/Family stall and two individual stalls. The other two men’s individual showers were resurfaced in the remodel.
“The showers are all ADA complaint where they were not before,” Smith said.
Ainslie said he is pleased with the renovation.
“It’s a fantastic upgrade,” he said. “Because people shop locally, (and the city collects sales tax) we are able to make these reinvestments in our community. We’re able to do more of the preventative maintenance instead of catastrophic repairs.”
Heikes said the upgrades are amazing.
“We’ve got new lockers, new lighting, a new floor, and new showers. People are going to see a nice bright, clean new area. Everything is going to be a lot easier to keep clean,” he said. “Hopefully we’re good to go with the locker rooms for a long time.”
