Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 11:27 am
STURGIS — if you are cleaning out your garage and wondering how to get rid of the extra clutter, a great way to have it removed is during the spring clean-up week, Monday through Friday, conducted by the City of Sturgis Public Works Department. During this time, you can place larger, unwanted items out curbside, and the city crew will pick them up on your regular trash day.
The following items are accepted during the city-wide clean-up:
White goods: metal, appliances, and bicycles, etc.
Wood: untreated lumber only - or construction materials that have been treated.
Rubble: furniture, building materials, etc.
Public works asks for yard waste to be taken to the rubble site year-round, free of charge, with proof of a city of Sturgis utility account. Additionally, yard waste can be taken to the yard waste and recycling collection area located near Exit 32 at no charge for residents.
The city will not pick up the following: liquid paint, batteries, chemicals, hazardous materials such as oil, pesticides, and tires. Tires may be taken to the rubble site by the resident during normal business hours year-round. Charges do apply depending on the size of the tires. Batteries can be left in the designated area at the Exit 32 recycling area. Used oil may be dropped off from 7 am-3 pm during the week at the Public Works campus at 1057 Dudley Street.
The city has asked that you have all your items out by 7 a.m. on the day your trash is normally picked up.
All items must be piled in the right-of-way (curbside) adjacent to your trash tote. The city workers will not enter private property to pick up items. Crews typically follow your regularly scheduled pick-up day, but please consider that crews may run early or behind schedule.
If you are unsure how to dispose of an item, please call the Public Works Department at 347-3916 during regular business hours of 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday - Thursday, and 6-10 a.m. on Friday.
The Rubble Site is open from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
