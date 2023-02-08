STURGIS — City Manager Daniel Ainslie has resigned.
Ainslie announced his resignation after Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting. It was not immediately clear when the resignation will take effect; however Ainslie said he has accepted a new job as the director of finance for Rapid City. He pledged to meet with members of the Sturgis City Council to discuss a transition plan for the city.
Ainslie’s departure comes just over one year since the Sturgis City Council affirmed its support of the city manager position. It also came after the council meeting where members approved a resolution to extend the office of city manager subcommittee that was formed to review the position, and to check and balance its general power and authority. The subcommittee was formed last year, and was expected to only operate for one year.
Ainslie’s departure also comes amidst two court cases that are awaiting oral arguments before the state Supreme Court, one which is a civil action against both the city of Sturgis and Ainslie. Both cases are related to the city’s failure to certify a petition with more than 900 voter signatures, which called for an election to determine whether Sturgis would continue with the city manager form of government. Both cases were dismissed by now-former Circuit Court Judge Kevin Krull. The cases were appealed and scheduled for oral arguments before the Supreme Court in January, but were continued at the request of the Sturgis city attorney for personal reasons. They have not yet been rescheduled.
Kellen Willert, attorney for Sturgis residents Tammy and Justin Bohn, and Brenda Vasknetz, who brought the action, said he does not expect Ainslie’s resignation to have an effect on the court cases before the Supreme Court.
The city of Sturgis did not address whether Ainslie’s resignation is related to the court cases, and Ainslie was unavailable for comment by press time. However, a prepared statement announcing Ainslie’s departure highlighted his accomplishments with the city since taking the post 11 years ago, including enhancing the city’s profits from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and improving city infrastructure.
“During his time as city manager, Daniel has stabilized the community’s finances, led the charge to add and rehabilitate significant infrastructure as well as spearheaded residential and commercial growth,” said Mayor Mark Carstensen. “We will be hard pressed to replace him.” Ainslie came to Sturgis in 2011 from Merced, Calif., where he worked as a development manager for the city for seven years. He has a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in social science and history. “In the numerous places I have been able to work, I have never seen such a positive, dedicated and determined group of public servants. Thank you for all you have done and all that you continue to do for all of the residents of Sturgis,” he wrote to city staff.
Carstensen said he and the council will take some time to assess the path forward in replacing Ainslie.
