Daniel Ainslie, Sturgis City Manager

STURGIS — City Manager Daniel Ainslie has resigned.

Ainslie announced his resignation after Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting. It was not immediately clear when the resignation will take effect; however Ainslie said he has accepted a new job as the director of finance for Rapid City. He pledged to meet with members of the Sturgis City Council to discuss a transition plan for the city.

