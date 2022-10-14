bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — Fourth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Krull dismissed a lawsuit that threatened to do away with the current system of government in Sturgis which allows for the employment of a city manager.

Krull granted the motion Oct. 6, to dismiss the lawsuit brought on March 15, by Tammy and Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz against the city of Sturgis and Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.

