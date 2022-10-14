STURGIS — Fourth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Krull dismissed a lawsuit that threatened to do away with the current system of government in Sturgis which allows for the employment of a city manager.
Krull granted the motion Oct. 6, to dismiss the lawsuit brought on March 15, by Tammy and Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz against the city of Sturgis and Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
The Bohns and Vasknetz claimed that the city’s 2007 election to create a system of government employing a city manager was invalid.
“They were attempting to undo the will of the people,” Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said. “We’re pleased with the judge’s ruling. This frivolous lawsuit has cost the taxpayers of Sturgis a great deal of time and money.”
They could not be immediately reached for comment; however, all three sought positions as mayor or council members in the April election. They all stated that they preferred a city administrator over a city manager stating that a city manager has too much power over city operations.
“My clients are still weighing their options,” said Kellen Willert, with Bennett Main Gubbrud & Willert, who represents the Bohns and Vasknetz.
He said one avenue is to appeal Krull’s decision to the state Supreme Court. Another is to await the outcome of the first lawsuit.
That lawsuit is still in litigation seeking to certify the petitions and schedule an election.
The Bohns and Vasknetz circulated petitions to change the city form of government from the current aldermanic with a city manager, to an aldermanic form of government without a city manager. They submitted the petitions in December 2021. Those petitions, which were signed by nearly 900 people, were rejected by Sturgis Finance Officer Fay Bueno. The city attorney contended that city manager was not a form of government therefore was not referable to a vote. They filed a lawsuit following the rejection.
Willert contends his clients’ petition followed the same format and process used in 2007 when a petition asked for an election on the same issue.
Carstensen said he believes the city has come a long way since it hired a city manager, and it wouldn’t be on such solid footing moving forward if the position did not exist.
The city has employed a city manager since 2007 when they hired David Boone. In October 2011, Ainslie was hired and serves as the city manager still.
Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall asserted in the lawsuit that whether or not to remove a city manager is a political question that only the Sturgis City Council can decide by a majority vote of its members.
Krull agreed saying: “While it is apparent the Plaintiffs disagree with the policies and actions of Mr. Ainslie, the Sturgis City Manager, in their Complaint the Plaintiffs do not point to any specific injury or threatened injury to a right or interest. The Plaintiffs’ disagreement is solely based on Mr. Ainslie’s implementation of the City Council’s vision of the City. Whether Mr. Ainslie is adequately pursuing the City Council’s vision is a political question which is better resolved through the Sturgis City Council rather than the courts.” Krull also ruled that one must meet specific requirements to have standing to challenge the existence of either a municipal corporation or the existence of a public office. The court has no subject-matter jurisdiction without standing to bring a quo warranto action (in this case), Krull said.
“… the only means to challenge the existence of the Sturgis City Manager is through the state’s attorney acting on behalf of the state. If State does not bring the challenge, then the Plaintiffs do not have standing, and the Court cannot exercise subject-matter jurisdiction. Additionally, allowing the Plaintiffs to challenge the City Manager position more than a decade after it has been established would completely undermine all public interaction with that office.”
The first lawsuit has been appealed to the South Dakota Supreme Court and the city expects this latest ruling by Krull to also be appealed.
