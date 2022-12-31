By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The Sturgis city manager can only do what the city council and mayor directs him to do, and does not have the authority to “run amuck” with city business, a recent report from the city manager subcommittee says.
“The mayor and council is charged with the obligation to set policy and provide direction to the city manager to implement it,” City Attorney Eric Miller said. “The city manager has no independent authority of his own. The manager simply can’t run amuck and do what he wants to do, because he is always under your direction and your control. That has become clear to me as we’ve discussed these issues. Our current system of city government is working well. The more we talked about it, the better it appeared to be working because it was difficult to identify any particular instance where the system had failed. If anything, the system has communication issues, but those are human issues more than systemic issues.”
Miller presented the report to the Sturgis City Council Dec. 19. The report is the result of a City Manager Subcomittee’s findings and recommendations, formed after examining city procedure and policy manuals, local ordinances, state law and job descriptions. The committee was formed in January, in response to resident conflicts and questions surrounding the city manager’s position.
Miller said the committee discovered inconsistencies within the city’s own policy and procedure manual, city ordinances and state law, most of which related to communication and local committee appointments. One example was a discrepancy about whether the city manager or the mayor has the authority to appoint committee members.
“There is no consensus among members of the city council as to who should make these appointments,” Miller said. “Except to the extent that state law controls, this issue is a question of policy that the city council should decide with public input.”
As a proposed solution to this problem, Miller presented an ordinance that gives the city council the authority to appoint the library board of trustees, as well as the mayor authority to appoint members of the utility board. The ordinance further stipulates that the city manager, upon consulting and confirming with the mayor and council, has authority to appoint all members of other boards and commissions, and the authority to remove appointees. The proposed ordinance also gives the city council the specific authority to appoint and remove members of city council committees and subcommittees.
Communication is also a problem within the city ranks. The committee’s report states that conflict exists in city policy about who the primary spokesperson should be for Sturgis city affairs, and whether others should be allowed to speak about official city matters.
“A substantial majority of the city council believes the city manager should be designated to speak on behalf of the city, and a substantial majority of the city council also believes the director of communications and outreach should not be the only city employee authorized to speak on behalf of the city,” the report states. “The city council is evenly divided on the question of whether council members may speak on behalf of the city without prior authorization.”
To fix this problem, Miller recommended that the mayor, city manager and the city’s director of communications be the only people authorized to speak on behalf of the city about official matters. “Council members may, of course speak, but should make clear that they are speaking in their individual, rather than representative capacity,” he wrote in the report.
In implementing these suggestions, Miller said it is extremely important for city leaders to keep in mind that the city manager and all city staff act with the direction of the city council and mayor.
Mayor Mark Carstensen reiterated Miller’s report, saying that the function of city staff is to carry out the duties of what the city council wants to have done with the city. “Over 12 years of being mayor, 11 of those have been with Daniel (Ainslie),” Carstensen said. “Everything that Daniel does is set forward by the council as a group. I think Mr. Ainslie in particular as a city manager, is open to direction and would love to have direction and clarity as we move forward. I think that as a group we have to bring forward exactly what we want. One of the main things we can bring forth is the appointment of committees and boards.”
Resident Francie Reubels, who said she never agreed with the city manager form of government, agreed that Ainslie has done an excellent job. She said the city attorney’s explanation of the city manager’s responsibilities and limitations was very helpful in understanding the city government, and a recent movement to remove the city manager may have been avoided if residents had a better understanding. Additionally, she suggested appointing residents as representatives on local committees and boards, in order to raise awareness and increase local participation. She also suggested that the committee to oversee the city manager’s office should continue to serve, in order to provide oversight for the community.
However, Carstensen said there are many city committees that do include Sturgis residents. Some committees are comprised only of city council members, in order to continue moving forward with their mission.
Councilwoman Beka Zerbst said she agreed with Reubels about more community participation on city committees. Previously, she said Mayor Maury LaRue insisted that every committee include members from the general public.
“One of the things I enjoyed about that was the fact that because we had members of the community involved, when something came up that people were upset about, you had members of the community, not on the council, that would set them straight,” Zerbst said. “I would hope that the council would make a decision going forward that committees are going to have members of the community involved with them. The more people you have involved in what is going on with the city, the better it is for all of us.”
