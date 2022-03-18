Sturgis city employee being investigated for improper electioneering

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Attorney is investigating whether or not any state election laws, or city code of conduct rules, were violated when a city employee allegedly placed a city council candidate campaign sign on private property.
Sean Natchke, a candidate for Ward 3 Sturgis City Council, came before the council on Monday, March 7 and said he had seen something that he “didn’t like.”
He explained that his neighbor sent him a text message saying someone had put up a sign for another political candidate across from his house. He further investigated and was told by the manager of the business on which the sign was erected that a city employee had put the sign there.
When Natchke arrived home that evening, he reviewed his security cameras and found the video of the incident.
“I do in fact see a city employee during regular business hours putting up a political sign. To me, it seems ethically wrong that a city employee would be doing something during any type of election or campaigning during business hours. It seems like an unfair advantage to any other candidate,” he said.
That employee, according to Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie, was Dave Smith: the city’s Director of Planning & Permitting.
Following the council meeting, Ainslie said he met with Natchke about his concerns and later met with Smith.
“I have spoken with Dave to get his side of the story as well,” he said. “We take all allegations against city employees very seriously. We want to be sure that it has been fully investigated.”
All information gathered from both individuals was forwarded to Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall who will determine if any laws or employee code of conduct rules were broken. An update on the incident is expected to be presented to the Sturgis City Council at its meeting Monday.
“State statute bars me from being involved in elections,” Ainslie said. “The city attorney is reviewing all of that and investigating it. If there is a state statute violation, he will be referring it to the proper authorities. If it’s a violation of personnel policies, then he will forward it to me because I’m the one who enforces those.”
Ainslie said there is a section of the city handbook which bars city employees, while on duty or using city resources, to be involved in electioneering.
Natchke said he had reviewed the city employee handbook and found several references to political ethical guidelines for employees.
In one section of the handbook Natchke read to the council it says: “Employees shall not take or bestow an unfair advantage to one or several competing factions during any election. Therefore, employees are also prohibited from using their official position to influence elections.”
Interestingly, the sign in question was actually not put on land owned by the nearby business; it was placed on private property owned by one of Natchke’s neighbors. He said he also observed signs placed in the public right-of-way.
“On my security videos I see this city employee actually not only take it out and put it in the ground, but also take a picture of it,” Natchke said. “Once again, this falls back on code of conduct, ethics and immorality because not only does this violate city ordinance with certain signs being on public thoroughfare. It violates landowner rights by getting it put on private property without permission. It also violates state campaigning laws.”
The video, which has been posted online, does show Smith drive into a parking lot across from Natchke’s home, get out of his pickup, take a political sign out of the bed of his truck, walk to land along a fence line, and place the sign in the ground.
He goes back to his vehicle and then returns to take a photo of the sign before exiting the area. The time stamp on the video is March 3, 2022, at 2:12 p.m. March 3 was a Thursday.
Natchke said he spoke with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office who have advised him of some of his options moving forward.
“This is just wrong on so many levels,” Natchke told the city council members.
The city attorney did ask Natchke during the council meeting if his purpose at the meeting was to make a formal complaint about the incident.
“I don’t want anybody in trouble over this. I want to get that straight out there. What I want is a fair race because that’s what’s the most important,” he said. “The sanctity of an election is what America is based off of. I want a fair race.”
Council member Beka Zerbst said at the council meeting on March 7 that she believes the council needs to look further into the matter.
Contacted by phone on Thursday, Smith said he was unable to comment on the matter because it is under investigation by the city attorney. The sign in question was that of candidate Preston Williams. Williams said Wednesday that he, too, was waiting for the report by the city attorney on Monday.
If it is determined that Smith violated the city’s personnel policy, there could be disciplinary action that could be up to and including termination, Ainslie said.
“If there is a violation of the policy, the disciplinary action is not going to be made public as any disciplinary action that happens for any individual would not,” he said.
