STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council has taken the first step in determining if the Lakeside Adventure Park is a good fit for the community.
The council voted unanimously Monday to seek requests for qualifications (RFQ) from professional consultants who could research the plan and provide the city with advice on how to proceed.
This process has been used in the past for large projects such as the new public works campus, the Sturgis airport expansion, and the new wastewater treatment facility, said Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush.
“It’s not uncommon to go out for an RFQ,” he told the council.
City staff and some council members would interview those submitting their qualifications. A consultant would be chosen who would in turn give the city an estimated cost on 30% of the project. That recommendation would then come back to the council for authorization.
The Sturgis Aquatics Committee, which has hosted three community meetings on the plan, had asked the council to hire a design consultant to complete preliminary design, estimate costs and operating costs. Committee co-chair Jeff DeKraai outlined the plan for the council Monday and offered to answer any questions.
The committee’s preliminary proposal calls for building a four-acre lake with beach, water slides, an aquatics obstacle course, pickleball courts, volleyball courts, a walking path, a memorial splash pad, and mini golf at the site of the Sturgis Fairgrounds on Ball Park Road. It also would include restrooms, concessions, and shade structures for a price tag of about $3.5 million.
Funding for the project would come from the sale of land at the fairgrounds. The city also would establish a TIF (Tax Increment Finance) district which would fund nearly $2 million of the project. Another $365,000 would come from grants and community fundraising.
The park would be gated and admission charged for use of facilities.
Councilmember Aaron Jordon said he is excited about the overall project, but encouraged everyone to exercise patience with the process, especially something as significant as the Lakeside Adventure Park.
“I think the committee has done a great job of presenting this multiple times. Now, it’s our responsibility as individuals to talk to our neighbors and people in the community and get everybody on board with this,” he said. “Doing this the right way allows us to maybe achieve what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Moving forward with the Lakeside Adventure Park and adjoining housing development would be a positive move for the community of Sturgis Councilmember Kevin Forrester said.
“A goal without a plan is just a wish, and we don’t want this to be just a wish in our community. It seems like planning for the future not for just the lake, but also the development together is a positive move for us. This is a real exciting time,” he said.
Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said the council would like to see the project move forward as quickly as possible, but to make sure they are doing their due diligence.
“I think it’s a pretty lofty goal to have anything done this year. I think it will go into next year,” he said.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said if the city were to ask for proposals for a qualified consultant on the project, that process might take a month or so. Once the city council has approved the consultant, it could take another 6-9 months to determine how the city should proceed, he said.
Councilmember Mike Bachand wanted to make sure that the city identifies a funding source for the hiring of a consultant.
“Before we go too far, are we going to spend $100,000 or a half a million dollars on this phase?” Bachand questioned.
He cautioned the city to make sure the process is done correctly.
“We don’t need to rush it, but we need to be sure that we can funding source it. I can see us robbing other projects and other funding sources to move forward with this,” he said.
Carstensen said the city has set aside $200,000 in its 2021 budget from the city’s capital improvement fund specifically for the Lakeside Adventure Park.
