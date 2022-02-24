Sturgis City Council tables issue concerning proposed shooting range

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council took at its meeting Monday took no stance for or against the proposed shooting range in southern Meade County.
An item listed on the council’s consent agenda for the meeting was titled: “Consideration to authorize mayor to sign letter of support to Game, Fish and Parks for the South Dakota Shooting Sports Complex.”
The council voted unanimously to table the topic meaning the council suspended consideration.
A bill to help fund the $10 million to $12 million project passed out of the South Dakota Senate Tuesday on a 28-7 vote. Under SB175, the state would fund $2.5 million from its general fund and allow the Department of Game, Fish, and Parks to use another $2.5 million for the project.
Adjacent landowners have objected to the project for a variety of reasons including the safety of livestock, increased traffic, noise, and possible lead contamination from ammunition in waterways.
Tyler Woods, whose family has owned the land directly north of the proposed shooting range property since 1884, said it’s been an uphill battle to derail the project.
“When you take on the state of South Dakota, it’s always an interesting task at hand,” he said.
Woods asked the council to not support the shooting range.
“I think if you guys send this letter forward it will send the wrong message to the citizens not only of Sturgis, but of the county,” he said.
Meade County and Sturgis are not going to gain any money from this project, Woods said.
“This project is going to be nothing but a headache for Meade County, and the economic benefit that Sturgis is going to see is going to be very minimal, if at all. Meade County is going to be the one to suffer the cost share on this project,” he said.
CouncilmanAaron Jordan questioned the mayor if the council had been asked by the GF&P to write the letter.
Mayor Mark Carstensen responded saying: “I don’t think it was a request from them at all.”
Councilman Kevin Forrester told Jordan that he brought up the idea of supporting the issue.
“Shooting sports have been a big part of our community, and not just Sturgis but the entire Black Hills. There isn’t a facility like this anywhere in West River South Dakota,” he said. “Although they’re not popular anywhere, this seems like a good location.”
Forrester said the issue arose out of a meeting with the GF&P on another topic and it seemed like a reasonable way to support the project that could help grow community, not just in Sturgis, but the entire region.
Councilman Mike Bachand said he doesn’t believe the city needs to throw its support behind the project.
“This is Game, Fish, and Parks. They are going to build it with our blessing or without. For that reason, I would prefer not to send the letter in support,” he said.
Councilwoman Beka Zerbst agreed saying she didn’t believe the city needed to weigh in on what she considers a county and state issue.
“The city may see some minimal economic benefits, but my belief is that most of that will be going to Rapid City,” she said.
In the council packet for the meeting, there was a letter directed to John Kanta, terrestrial section chief for the South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks department.
In the letter, signed by Carstensen, it said the city applauds the GF&P’s efforts to leverage one-time funds to construct legacy projects that will fundamentally enhance both the quality of life and develop the region’s economy.
It went on to say: “Our love of freedom, liberty and the outdoors is attracting thousands of people to our great state. This complex will further highlight the state’s commitment and limitless possibilities for sporting enthusiasts.”
In the letter, the mayor called the shooting range a catalyst to expanding visitation to the region.
“Thank you for your vision and efforts to expand shooting sports in this state. We are confident that the proposed project will enhance the state’s incredible quality of life while significantly catalyzing further economic growth,” he wrote.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.