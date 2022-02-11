Sturgis City Council forms group to study city manager position

STURGIS — The makeup of a subcommittee to study the city manager form of government in Sturgis has been determined.
At its meeting Monday, the Sturgis City Council decided the Office of the City Manager Subcommittee should include representatives for each ward within the city. They include: Mayor Mark Carstensen, Ward 2; Councilor Mike Bachand, Ward 1; Councilor Aaron Jordan, Ward 3, and Councilor Dean Sigman, Ward 4.
The purpose of the subcommittee is to investigate the function of the office of Sturgis city manager. They will review the current general powers and authority given to the city manager through South Dakota Codified Laws and city of Sturgis ordinances.
The sub-committee is asked to suggest any changes they deem appropriate concerning the city manager general powers and authority. They also would schedule a special meeting in the near future to discuss publicly the office of city manager position
Council members suggested that the committee exist for one year. But Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall cautioned the council against setting a time frame.
“The committee, or subcommittee, as I envision it, would exist until the committee accomplishes the task that it believes is before it,” he said. “Although your hope is to accomplish things quickly, one can’t perceive what obstacles might be presented that would prevent you from accomplishing that.”
In the final vote, council members unanimously approved the makeup of the Office of the City Manager Subcommittee and that it exist for one year.
On Jan. 18, the Sturgis City Council adopted a resolution in support of the office of city manager and to create the Office of the City Manager Subcommittee. Then, at the Feb. 3 meeting of the city’s Legal and Finance Committee that group recommended the appointment of a city councilor from each district to the subcommittee and that the subcommittee could use city resources in their research, including the city attorney as it deems appropriate.
Carstensen has said he believes the city has come a long way since it hired a city manager, and it wouldn’t be on such solid footing moving forward if the position did not exist.
The city has employed a city manager since 2007 when they hired David Boone. In October 2011, Daniel Ainslie assumed the position and still serves as the Sturgis city manager.
A group calling themselves Sturgis Citizens for Change circulated petitions to change the city form of government from the current aldermanic with a city manager form of government to an aldermanic form of government without a city manager.
The petition, which was submitted in December, was sponsored by Justin Bohn, Tammy Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz.
The Sturgis finance officer rejected the petitions to change the form of government in Sturgis. Finance Officer Fay Bueno said she was advised that a city manager is not a “form of government” within the meaning of South Dakota law, but is instead a special power granted to municipal government to employ a city manager.
Kellen Willert, with Bennett Main Gubbrud & Willert, representing the Bohns and Vasknetz, filed an application for writ of mandamus to the court in an effort to make the city take action on the petitions.
A hearing has been set in Fourth Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 14, on the matter before Judge Kevin Krull.
