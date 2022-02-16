Sturgis Citizens for Change not backing down

STURGIS — The petitioners in the movement to change the form of government in Sturgis say they knew going into the process that there was a chance the petitions could be invalidated.
Tammy Bohn, who along with her husband, Justin Bohn, and Brenda Vasknetz, call themselves Sturgis Citizens for Change, circulated petitions to change the city form of government from the current aldermanic with a city manager to an aldermanic without a city manager.
Fourth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Krull ruled Monday that the petition to change the form of government in Sturgis was invalid. He said the petition asked for something for which the law does not provide.
Bohn said they used the same language on their petitions to call for the removal of the city manager system as was used on the petition to bring the city manager system into existence in 2007.
“As was anticipated, one of the possible outcomes was that the ‘change in form of government’ language used in both petitions would be challenged by the city… As some predicted, City Hall would go off the deep end to protect the city manager system,” Bohn wrote in a Facebook post on Sturgis Action Tuesday.
Statements made at the hearing Monday about the language used in 2007 (“city manager form of government”) as well as the language used in the recent petition and several miscellaneous documents by the city over the years has opened the door for the next step in the legal challenges, she wrote.
Bohn then asked: “Will the same language that denied the mandamus action also expose the illegitimacy of the current city manager system? Time will tell, however one thing is for sure, for those that did not know how bad the system was, the system will continue to supply the proof until at some point it cannot be denied by anyone.”
Bohn also announced she has taken out petitions to run for mayor of Sturgis. Bohn said in a telephone interview Tuesday that her motivation to run is not just to eliminate the city manager position.
“The city definitely needs some type of administration. In my opinion, I believe we would be better served by a city administrator,” she said. “I am running because I feel the need to help where I can help, and many people have told me that they do want change. They do want to be listened to more.”
Bohn also confirmed that her husband, Justin, has taken out petitions to run for city council in Ward 4 and Vasknetz has taken out petitions to run for city council in Ward 1.
Another revelation that surfaced during the hearing Monday was that the Sturgis City Council approved an addendum to the contract of current City Manager Daniel Ainslie in December 2020 in the event that the change of government question which focused on a “city manager form of government” went to a public vote. The addendum changed the title from city manager to city administrator.
The addendum was signed by Mayor Mark Carstensen, but in looking through the files, city staff realized it was not signed by Ainslie. So, on Nov. 16, 2021, the addendum was signed by Ainslie and witnessed by City Attorney Mark Marshall.
At that time, the city wasn’t sure if the wording on the petition to change the form of government was valid or invalid, Carstensen said.
“We didn’t want a large gap in our operations,” he said. “The council amended that contract which still gave the council the ability to fire him at any point, but gave him the capability to remain in his job if the council so choose.”
The addendum said that “if the city residents vote to return to an aldermanic form of government without a city manager, the city believes the need for a competent chief executive officer will not change. The city still must have a chief executive office to implement the city’s goals and objectives and to direct the day-to-day operations of city staff to achieve those goals and objectives.”
It went on to say: “The title of the position may change under a different form of government and a different chapter of the South Dakota Code may apply; nevertheless, the core function of the chief executive officer remains the same. Therefore, the parties understand that, if there is a change of form of government, the job performed by the Employee under his Employment Agreement could become that of the City Administrator performing those duties and responsibilities outlined by the City in the City Administrator job description, or by resolution, or by ordinance or by any combination of job description, resolution, and ordinance.”
Carstensen said he wasn’t surprised by the approval of the summary judgement in court on Monday.
“We’ve said all along that the question was invalid. We are not against the process, but it has to be done correctly,” he said.
