Sturgis chamber to host ag appreciation banquet

STURGIS — The 2021 Sturgis Ag Appreciation Banquet will be tonight at the Sturgis City Armory.
Veronica Grosek, Executive Director of the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, said the event is a way to recognize area farmers and ranchers for all they do.
“Every autumn, as the community finishes another year’s harvest and prepares crops and livestock for winter, we host this event to thank our farmers and ranchers for another year in the books,” she said.
The event is especially important to the Sturgis area because the ag industry has had - and continues to have - such a profound impact on the region, she said.
The chamber’s volunteer Agriculture Committee meets several times leading up to the banquet to arrange a special keynote speaker from the ag industry, a delicious catered dinner, a mountain of door prizes, a social, and several fun activities for guests, Grosek said.
Table tickets are sponsored by local businesses so that guests can attend for free. Anyone that is part of the ag industry or that supports the ag industry is welcome to attend, she said.
Those who wish to attend can contact the chamber to pick up a ticket. Alternatively, the business sponsors can opt to keep all 10 of their table’s tickets and distribute them as gifts to clients or employees.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: 2021 Sturgis Ag Appreciation Banquet
WHEN: Social will be 5-6:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. tonight
WHERE: Sturgis Armory
MORE: It’s free to attend and tickets are available at the Sturgis Chamber office at 2040 Junction Ave. or call to reserve tickets at (605) 347-2556.
