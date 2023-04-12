Northern Hills Eye Care was awarded the Employer of the Year Award. Owners David Prosser, Ross English, and the staff accepted the award on Thursday at the 77th Awards Banquet. Pioneer photos by Tim Potts
The Bob Davis Award, was presented to the LifeSpring Wesleyan Church, with a $1,000 check to be donated to the charity of their choice, with the funds being provided by the Davis Family. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
The Community Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Jenny Voigt. Pictured from left: Richelle Bruch, chamber vice president; Veronica Grosek, chamber executive director; and Alexis Heredia, membership coordinator. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
Northern Hills Eye Care was awarded the Employer of the Year Award. Owners David Prosser, Ross English, and the staff accepted the award on Thursday at the 77th Awards Banquet. Pioneer photos by Tim Potts
The Bob Davis Award, was presented to the LifeSpring Wesleyan Church, with a $1,000 check to be donated to the charity of their choice, with the funds being provided by the Davis Family. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
The Community Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Jenny Voigt. Pictured from left: Richelle Bruch, chamber vice president; Veronica Grosek, chamber executive director; and Alexis Heredia, membership coordinator. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS – The 77th annual Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet honored area businesses and volunteers on Thursday at the Loud American Road House in Sturgis.
“Tonight we will celebrate the businesses and individuals that make Sturgis a unique, thriving community,” said Veronica Grosek, chamber executive director.
The chamber milestones were highlighted by the staff: they expanded staff to a dedicated and driven team of four, launched a brand-new Sturgis community and tourism magazine, distributed $20,000 in local non-chamber event funding with the city of Sturgis, focused on additional agriculture industry events and networking, increased visitor services and regional tourism footprint, welcomed 28 new business members to the community, achieved stretch goals for sponsorship campaign for 2022, and enhanced existing events and added new ones.
An award was recently renamed from the Key City Award to the Bob Davis Award. This is the highest award for a person, business or organization whose spirit and attitude exemplifies the best of business, community and family. This award recipient demonstrates an overall concern and commitment to the community and Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce. Starting this year, the Davis family is generously donating $1,000 to each recipient for the next five recipients. These recipients will then select a local charity of choice to benefit from the funds. Davis, a long time business community member passed away on March 20, 2022.
The following awards were presented:
New Business of the Year – Pain & Movement Solutions
Employee of the Year – Taryn Edlund, The HomeSlice Group
Employer of the Year – Northern Hills Eye Care
Customer Service Excellence Award – White Canvas Art Company
Sponsor of the Year – Agnico Eagle
Community Pride Award – Emma’s Ice Cream Emporium
Retail Business of the Year – Sports Adventure Fun
Hospitality Business of the Year – 44 North Whiskey & Seltzer Bar
Manufacturing Business of the Year - Sturgis Sawmill
Service Business of the Year – Scooptown Car Wash
Community Volunteer of the Year – Jenny Voigt, Meade County 4-H
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.