Sturgis Chamber bestows annual awards

STURGIS — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau presented a special one-time award posthumously at its 2022 banquet Thursday to Sturgis Businessman Bob Davis.
In presenting the award, Chamber Executive Director Veronica Grosek said Davis would be remembered as a leader, a mentor, a friend, and a colleague.
“His legacy lives on with his family, our memories of his kind spirit and quirky sense of humor, and of course his shop on Main Street - a community pillar,” she said.
Terri Jo Oedekoven, retail manager of Sturgis Photo & Gifts, accepted the award on his behalf. The crowd at the Loud American Road House stood and honored Davis with applause.
Tim Kugler, sales director at Scott Peterson Motors in Sturgis and 2022 president of the Sturgis Chamber Board of Directors, said the reason the chamber exists is because of the community.
“Thank you all,” he said.
Kugler honored outgoing board member Emma Garvin who has taken a new job as the new Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation director.
Following are the other award winners at this year’s Sturgis Chamber banquet.
New Business of the Year: Workhorse Nutrition Kyle and Baleigh Kienzle have brought a wide variety of new products and expertise to Sturgis with Workhorse Nutrition. The business is veteran-owned and proud to offer new health and nutrition products on Main Street. The Kienzles are dedicated to creating a positive impact on Sturgis through the business, church involvement, and raising their family here.
Employee of the Year: Barb Reimer, First Interstate Bank. Reimer was nominated by several colleagues and community members. Her nominations explained that she has been excelling in her industry and offering valuable insight and trusted advice to the community since 1981, and plans to retire this year. She is known for her patience, thoughtfulness, and expertise. Her colleagues consider her the “go-to” person for industry knowledge across 14 company branches. Not to mention, she is a dedicated volunteer with a generous spirit.
Employer of the Year: The HomeSlice Group. The award recognizes an employer that goes above and beyond for its team. HomeSlice employs staff across multiple radio stations, administrative offices, marketing teams, and even this very restaurant and venue. The nomination letter said HomeSlice Media provides excellent employee opportunities and enriches the Sturgis community and beyond.
Customer Service Excellence Award: Runnings. Justin Lisko, manager of Runnings, accepted the award. Runnings was honored for their knowledgeable service, especially for the rural and agriculture communities. They recently finished a transition to a new franchise name, and continue to provide excellent service to Sturgis and beyond, the nominating letter said.
Sponsor of the Year: Monument Health Sturgis Hospital. The nominating letter said Monument Health Sturgis Hospital goes above and beyond to support the community, especially in times of need. This recipient is a primary employer in the area, offers excellent service, and frequently offers volunteer support and financial sponsorship for community events and activities.
Community Pride Award: Sturgis Brewing Company. The Community Pride Award is presented to a recipient that has made a positive impact on the visual appeal, atmosphere, and community spirit of Sturgis. This year’s recipient is no exception - they have worked hard to construct a beautiful new facility at Exit 32, with welcoming indoor and outdoor spaces for guests to gather. The staff is friendly and the owners are some of the most generous in town, the nominating letter said. Retail Business of the Year: The Farm Stand at Bear Butte Gardens. The winner of the Retail Business of the Year is honored for going above and beyond to provide and promote retail in the community. This year’s recipient does just that - they attend almost all retail networking events and business mixers. They have a brand new facility that offers locally-sourced products and encourages healthy living and shopping local. The business owners have been long-time supporters of the Sturgis community, and continue to give back through this new retail business.
Hospitality Business of the Year: The Hotel Sturgis. The nominating letter said that not does The Hotel Sturgis provided excellent hospitality, but also beautified the town and provided a special gathering space. This business opened in 2019 after renovating a historic building in downtown Sturgis. The owners have invested countless hours of time and energy into Sturgis, including two other businesses in town and a new housing development. The staff is also worthy of praise, thanks to their friendliness and prompt service. Accepting the award were Rod and Cassie Bradley.
Manufacturing Business of the Year: C4 Fabrication. C4 is a new business in the Sturgis Industrial Park. The owners have worked hard to bring quality jobs to Sturgis, employing more than 20 team members. This company offers quality, industry-leading vehicle products and a great work atmosphere.
Service Business of the Year: Sturgis Chiropractic. This year’s recipient is well-known in the community for offering excellent service in the health and wellness industry. A team of three doctors and a skilled staff provide care that keeps Sturgis up and running. They are highly involved in the community by attending events and actively participating in many boards and committees over the years.
Community Volunteer of the Year: Brenda Sabers, Farmers Union Insurance - Sabers Agency. The Community Volunteer of the Year is an individual who has donated freely of his or her time and goes the extra step towards the success of the various activities of the Sturgis Chamber and community. This year’s recipient is active with a variety of impactful nonprofits, committees, and boards. She is kind and generous, and truly cares about Sturgis.
Key City Award - Renamed to the “Bob Davis Award”: Doreen Creed, Meade County Town Hall. The award is considered the highest award for a person, business, or organization whose spirit and attitude exemplifies the best of business, community, and family. This recipient does just that, the nominating letter said. She has been an involved community member and leader for many years. She has helped guide the business community through her own business endeavors, and continues to be a beacon of knowledge and trusted advice through her own news page and active involvement in local government and volunteer work.
