STURGIS – The red carpet will be rolled out as you enter the third annual Sturgis Challenge for Charity Gala ‘Challenge of the Tables’ Saturday, at the Sturgis Armory on Main Street Sturgis.
Rachelle Bruch, the board president and founder of the Sturgis Challenge for Charity LLC, a 501(c)3 nonprofit said the event this year will raise funds for the Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter.
“The Sturgis animal shelter was selected by our participants last year,” said Bruch. “We put out a basket with slips asking the guests to write down where they think the next year’s funds should be distributed to, and the majority of the votes went to the local shelter. I am an animal lover myself and loved the idea of helping out the local shelter.”
Bruch said they would again ask our guests to nominate for next year’s recipients.
The Lucas Olson Trio playing this year and they play a mix of easy listening and jazz pop. “We are so happy to have a local musician playing this year,” said Bruch.
For dinner the menu consists of Ossu Bucco with beef short ribs with a variety of bars for dessert.
In the past two years, over $24,000 was raised and has supported Sturgis Rally Charities Foundation, the Scooper Thespian Society and the Sturgis Brown High School and the Sturgis Williams music program.
Each table is encouraged to pick your own theme and design a centerpiece for the live auction; attendees should dress to fit their table’s theme. A trophy will be awarded to the best table!
The evening’s events start with a social and cash bar at 5:30 pm followed by the auction and dinner at 7 p.m..
Tickets are available for tables ($350 for eight seats), couples ($75 for two), and singles ($40 each), call (605) 206-1046 or email SturgisChallengeforCharity@gmail.com to purchase tickets. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and you can get tickets at the door.
