Sturgis Challenge for Charity this Saturday to raise funds for animal shelter

 LOVE, Inc. decorated a table and had a centerpiece to auction in the first Charity Gala in 2021. This year’s auction is slated for Saturday.  

Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

 STURGIS – The red carpet will be rolled out as you enter the third annual Sturgis Challenge for Charity Gala ‘Challenge of the Tables’ Saturday, at the Sturgis Armory on Main Street Sturgis.    

Rachelle Bruch, the board president and founder of the Sturgis Challenge for Charity LLC, a 501(c)3 nonprofit said the event this year will raise funds for the Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter.

