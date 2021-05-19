Sturgis Challenge for Charity raises $15K

STURGIS — The first Challenge for Charity Gala in Sturgis raised about $15,000.
The event featured silent and live auctions with money raised being donated to the Sturgis Rally Charities Foundation. Marcia Johnston, president of the Sturgis Rally Charities Foundation Board of Directors, at right holding the check, said she was left speechless by the outpouring of support. A symbolic check was presented to the organization at Monday’s Sturgis City Council meeting. Also pictured from left are Beka Zerbst, Bunker Hill, Barry Furze, Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen, Aaron Jordan, Brenda Sabers, Tessa Gunderson, Tammy Even and Richelle Bruch.
