STURGIS — Sturgis celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Sturgis Community Center on Thursday.
City Manager Daniel Ainslie said it took a monumental effort to build the community center back in 1992. The issue of building a community center was voted on several times before it was finally approved and construction started, he said.
At an open house at the Sturgis Community Center Thursday to celebrate the milestone anniversary, Ainslie asked those on hand who had any part in the effort to make it happen to raise their hands and be recognized.
“We’re here to celebrate the vision of everyone who put in so much dedicated time and effort, and I’m sure blood, sweat and tears to make this happen,” he said.
Among those who worked on the project was Dr. Tom Hermann. He admitted he couldn’t believe it had been 30 years since the facility first opened.
“Not only did we make an investment in a place with beautiful athletics, but we made an investment where cultural and educational things happen. You can’t put a price tag on that,” he said.
Ainslie said the community center has grown from the vision of a few people to hosting nearly 5,000 people each week.
“Without a doubt, this is truly the center of our community. It is a fantastic space that is used by so many groups and individuals,” he said.
Rod Heikes has been Community Center Director for 25 of the 30 years of its existence.
“The community support over the years has been awesome,” he said.
Currently the community center has about 1,000 members, Heikes said.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of new faces coming in lately. We’ve got lots of new families moving to town, which is great,” he said.
The city is continually upgrading the community center with the most recent projects being the renovation of the locker rooms, resurfacing of the pool, a new sound system in the theater, and addition of new cardio and weight room equipment, Ainslie said.
“This facility makes a huge difference all the way from our children to our seniors,” Ainslie said.
Sturgis City Council member Beka Zerbst was a teenager growing up in Sturgis when the community center opened.
“This building has been not only an anchor for our community, but it really has been a symbol of the priority that our town makes when it comes to recreation and quality of life,” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.