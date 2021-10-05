Sturgis Catholic church bazaar returns

STURGIS — After a year hiatus, the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis again hosted its annual Fall Bazaar this weekend.
It included a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, a country store, kids games and the ever-popular cake walk.
This year’s event coordinator Margaret Hunt said it was sad to have to cancel last year’s event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she and others were anxious to host the gathering again this year.
“It’s been one of our church functions for many, many years. It’s really a wonderful social time for all of us,” Hunt said.
And as organizer, Hunt was pleasantly surprised that individuals continue to volunteer to make the event a great success every year.
Members of Hunt’s St. Theresa’s Circle cooked 10 turkeys, each weighing 20 pounds for the Sunday dinner.
“It’s a lot of work as we ladies get a little older, but we’re tough. We hang in there and get it done,” she said.
Gloria Takahashi said staging the event is a church-wide intergenerational collaboration. She was responsible for securing volunteers and food items for the bazaar. Response was phenomenal, she said.
Middle school students oversee the kids games, high school students step into bus tables, a young couple runs the cake walk and adults serve as hosts in the dining room as well as servers in the kitchen.
Everyone steps in to clean up, she said.
The organizers hoped to feed about 200 people on Sunday. And in addition to the turkeys, Takahashi secured 20 pies, 15 fruit or vegetable salads, 14 dozen homemade rolls, five dozen deviled eggs and six large cans of coffee. She also made sure there were cupcakes and sheet cakes for the cake walk.
People could either eat in the dining room or get a box to go.
The money raised from the annual bazaar goes to help with various projects at the church.
Takahashi said she was excited to see the bazaar return.
“This year it just seems very needed. We had a lot of elderly, like everybody in town, who were very isolated during the pandemic,” she said. “They are being cautious, but this was a chance to see people again.”
