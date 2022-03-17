STURGIS — The city manager position, recreation amenities and transparency were among the topics discussed at a forum featuring Sturgis mayoral and city council candidates Tuesday.
On hand were Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen and Tammy Bohn, his challenger in the upcoming April 12 municipal election.
Also represented at the forum sponsored by the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce were Ward 1 Sturgis City Council candidates incumbent Mike Bachand, and challenger Brenda Vasknetz; Ward 3 candidates Preston Williams, Dave Murtha and Sean Natchke; and Ward 4 candidates Kevin Forrester and Justin Bohn.
The forum began with a two-minute opening statement from each of the candidates, followed by questions that were formulated by moderator Francie Ruebel-Alberts. As the forum progressed, some members of the audience provided questions. Approximately 80 people attended the forum. Each candidate had two minutes to make statements and respond to each question.
The first question had to do with the city manager position within Sturgis government.
In December a petition for change of government was submitted by the Bohns, owners of Sturgis Guns and Vasknetz, former Sturgis Rally & Events director.
The petition aimed to hold an election to change the city’s government structure from an aldermanic government with a city manager to one without a city manager. Sturgis voters approved having a city manager in 2007. Daniel Ainslie was hired as city manager in 2011.
But the petitions were rejected by the city and legal wrangling continues to determine if the issue will come to a vote of the people.
The question posed of candidates at the forum was:
“The position of city management has been a hot topic. What are your thoughts on the city of Sturgis having a city manager, or/and what type of city government do you wish for the city of Sturgis and why?”
Mike Bachand: “The position of city manager is a key element in the decision-making process for the council. He works for the people, but he is responsible to the council. ... We rely on the city manager and his education, and background to help us make decisions. I support the office of city manager.”
Brenda Vasknetz: “I believe that the city does need to have a management system in place. I do believe there needs to be somebody that oversees the operations of the city government. I do feel like that Title 7 our city government ordinance that does need to be reviewed. Currently I feel like there’s so much responsibility and power entices with the city manager position. … I do think that the city council needs to be more involved and with the form of government we have in place right now, I don’t see that personally.”
Preston Williams: “I’m in full support of the city manager position with the city of Sturgis. We have an alderman form of government with an office of city manager. I think it’s really important to have that office there because it does enable our city government to have a form of checks and balances on each other — our city council, our mayor and our city manager. It decentralizes the power across all.”
David Murtha: “I support this city manager form of government. I am a little concerned just as most people are. I don’t feel that the council has a large enough voice. … What is the city manager not doing? He’s moving the city forward. It’s profitable. It’s the best it’s been in 30 years. It’s really moving forward.”
Sean Natchke: “When it comes to the city manager position, I believe our city manager has done exactly what they were hired to do. They have increased the revenue of this town and brought a lot of money into this town. With that being said, a lot of Ward 3 residents are concerned about the power the council does have.”
Kevin Forrester: “The city manager is a professional position. The city needs professional leadership for financial and operations management. There has been some discussion about concentration of power on the city manager, and that the mayoral form of government would be a better path forward for us, but I believe that if the council does act and takes the leadership roles that they actually have now, there is less concentration of power.”
Justin Bohn: “I would lean more towards a city administrator. There needs to be some transparency about what’s going on. After doing the two different petitions, knocking on people’s doors, people are afraid to answer the door when you’re doing petitions. You have to explain what you’re doing there. Overwhelming people want to be informed. They want to know more information. … It’s such a challenge to find the information. People do want to be involved. Listening to what the people want is super important.”
Tammy Bohn: “I do believe that we do need a city manager or a city administrator. There’s just too much financial things at stake not to have a professional person overseeing it. But the council needs to step up and do what they were elected to do. They need to represent their wards. They need to represent what the people want. It seems they are not getting heard very well… We couldn’t expect not to have a city manager or a city administrator. The day-to-day operations of the city needs to have like a CEO. I’m not qualified to be a city administrator or city manager, but I am qualified to listen to the people and be a good conduit between and the city administration or management that we have.”
Mark Carstensen: “I certainly support the office of city manager. I think the improvement we have seen over the years is due to the planning, the professionalism and the office itself and the person executing those duties… For the past 12 years it’s very apparent to me that having a professional, educated, trained person in that office is important for our community to go forward both financially and planning wise. … I’m 100% in support of the office of city manager.”
At the end of the forum, candidates were given just one minute to explain to people why they deserve someone’s vote. Here are their answers:
• Mayor Mark Carstensen: “I think you should vote for me because of the track record that Sturgis has over the last 12 years. I’m a Christian man and I make my decisions based on what is best for the city of Sturgis. It has nothing to do with myself. … In case bad times come, I want our town prepared. We went through some rough financial times here in the last 15 years and I don’t ever want to see the town in that position again.”
Tammy Bohn: “I am 100% about transparency and communication and small government. Government should not be in our lives for every single thing that we do. If you elect me, I will definitely listen to you. I will put forth my best effort to make sure that we do have a smaller government and that it is more transparent.”
Brenda Vasknetz: “I am a Ward 1 Sturgis resident for 50 years, a voice for you, a problem solver, honest, loyal, dependable. I have 27 years experience and knowledge of Sturgis municipal government and operations. I will listen and be accountable to you. Know that my heart, my thoughts and service are always in the best interest of the residents. I know the potential Sturgis has.”
Mike Bachand: “I think I’ve done a pretty good job so far and will continue to do just that. I’m retired. I spend an enormous amount of time on city matters. I’ve always worked for the people and listen to the people.
Sean Natchke: “I am just a blue-collar, every day average Joe that’s up here trying to make a difference because I believe in this town. I’m not afraid to stand up for what’s right. I’m not afraid to stand up for your voice. I’m always here to help the underdog and help the little guy. I love to learn. I love to research. I love to discuss and I’m going to do that for the betterment of this community. No matter what, I’m going to keep this council, this government, this town fair, transparent, and I want to give back to this community.”
Preston Williams: “I left town 15 years ago and moved back here seven years ago. I chose to move back here because of the great strides the community has made. It is a completely different town than it was 15 years ago, and its continuing to grow. I’m hoping to contribute to that growth. I want to be there for it. I also want to be the voice of those in Ward 3, our citizens.”
David Murtha: “I am a family value man. I believe in this community. I own my home here. I’m a part of this community. I have dedicated my life to the military — 32 years. I am very well disciplined. I want to bring a strong, independent, clear voice to Ward 3 residents on the city council. I believe in this community, and I want to move it forward with what we have done so well already.”
Justin Bohn: “Instead of complaining, get involved in with the government and the council and listen to people. Instead of complaining, get involved and change it. If you’re not challenged, you’re not growing. … I will listen and do my best to change.”
Kevin Forrester: “The city of Sturgis is in the best position we have ever been. We had a recent financial report that showed that we had $7 million cash balance. We’ve heavily invested in infrastructure — public works campus, water treatment plant, streets, recreation. Let’s double down on what’s already working and fix what isn’t. … I want to be the voice of Ward 4. I want to hear from the people.”
