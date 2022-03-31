Sturgis candidates field questions on lawsuit

STURGIS — The second 2022 City of Sturgis Candidate Election Forum Tuesday provided some awkward moments.
Especially when candidates were asked about the most recent lawsuit filed against the city of Sturgis.
Three people on the stage at the Sturgis Community Center, Tammy Bohn, candidate for Sturgis Mayor, Justin Bohn, candidate for Ward 4 Sturgis City Council and Brenda Vasknetz, candidate for Ward 1 Sturgis City Council, brought the suit against the city which was served on March 15.
In the latest lawsuit, the Bohns and Vasknetz question that if their December petition for the change of city government is invalid because city manager is not a form of government, then how and when did the voters of Sturgis approve employing or having an office of city manager when the 2007 election was on the same issue.
Also on hand Tuesday was Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen who faces Bohn in the upcoming April 12 municipal election, as well as Ward 1 Sturgis City Council candidate Mike Bachand, Ward 3 candidates Preston Williams, Dave Murtha and Sean Natchke; and Ward 4 candidate Kevin Forrester.
Because the lawsuit names the city, the city council and Ainslie, the mayor and council members told the audience they couldn’t comment because there was pending litigation. The same held true for the Bohns and Vasknetz.
But some did dance around the question posed by moderator Francie Ruebel-Alberts.
“Do you know of the case and what are your thoughts on the filing of this case?” she asked.
“I do know the case because we filed it,” Tammy Bohn said. “It’s a sad time when citizens have to take the time and expense to file a lawsuit against the city.”
Bohn said they will forge ahead with the lawsuit until the city allows citizens to vote and be heard.
Carstensen said he couldn’t directly comment on the case, but said he believed the lawsuit is politically driven and personal-vendetta driven.
Forrester, who currently sits on the Sturgis City Council, said he was disappointed in the path that this lawsuit has taken, and it seems to be directed at one individual.
Justin Bohn said the lawsuit is not a personal subject matter.
Bachand said in response to the lawsuit question that he believes the discord stems from exchanges on Facebook.
“I think Facebook allows us to be bullies from the armchair of our living rooms,” he said. “When we take the opportunity to put bullets downrange to criticize. That’s the time to put a stop.”
Vasknetz said she will continue to fight for the people of Sturgis so they can finally get resolution in this matter.
“Since their voices couldn’t be heard by a vote, we can’t just let it die,” she said.
Audience member Bernie Usera wanted to know that because of the recent lawsuit that was filed against the city council and the city manager did candidates still believe a city manager or city administrator is needed in Sturgis.
“Is that still the case with all of you tonight?” Usera asked.
Vasknetz said she believes someone needs to be in the position to oversee the operations of management of all the city departments.
“I do disagree with the current Title 7, the city government ordinance with the powers that that employee holds. They have the power for pretty much everything. It’s spelled out that right now the employee (city manager) tells the council what committees they can sit on,” she said.
Carstensen said he still supports the city manager as an office and as an employee of the city of Sturgis.
But, he wanted to clarify that people have been using the terms city manager and city administrator interchangeably which is not correct.
“There are some significant statutory differences in those two positions. The current way we have it, the city manager is employed by all nine members of the city council. If it’s a city administrator, it is solely appointed and fired by the office of the mayor,” he said.
Tammy Bohn said she believes in a city administrator, but not a city manager.
“The power with a city manager is one person controls everything. And, if the council and mayor do not do their job and question, and look in depth in things then the city manager just drives right ahead and keeps doing exactly what he wants to do or his agenda is,” she said.
At the forum two weeks ago, Tammy Bohn said she believed Sturgis needed a city manager or a city administrator.
“There’s just too much financial things at stake not to have a professional person overseeing it,” she said.
Justin Bohn simply answered Tuesday night that that he supports: “a city administrator.”
