Sturgis cake shop hosts ribbon cutting

STURGIS — Good Witch Cake Shop owner Shelby Spratt cuts the ribbon at her business at 2709 Lazelle St., Sturgis. The custom bake shop offers a variety of pastries, cakes, cupcakes and other baked goods including gluten-free items. About 30 people were on hand Thursday for the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and reception. The Good Witch Cake Shop is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and offers a lunch special daily.
