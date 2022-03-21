STURGIS — Sturgis community supporter, businessman and longtime broadcaster Bob Davis died Sunday. He was 69.
For years, Davis captured the crowd of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally by taking the iconic Main Street photos daily during the event. The group photo has become so synonymous with the annual event that Davis’ influence has spread to all the major downtown Sturgis events throughout the years.
But more than that, Davis was known as a tireless supporter of the Sturgis community, and a mentor to both business owners and youth.
Sturgis Brown High School graduate Jacob West wrote about Davis in a Facebook post Sunday saying Davis was one of his greatest mentors and friends.
“We crossed paths when I was a freshman in high school and he took me under his wing to teach me about business, photography, and how to be a successful young man,” West wrote. “He always pushed me to make sure I was doing the best I could do with anything.”
Davis was recently moved into the Lippold Hospice suite at the Sturgis hospital, having been diagnosed with stage-four bone cancer.
“I am going to very much miss being able to stop in to see him to talk about life and have a laugh,” said West, who now attends South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
“I hope someday I can leave as much of a positive impact on the world as Bob did, and that I will continue to carry on what he has passed on to me. I will miss you, Bob,” West wrote.
Davis was an amazing photographer. Last spring, he created what he called the Sturgis Panorama. He took a 60-picture panorama of Sturgis. Each picture was five bracketed exposures, so 300 pictures total. The Sturgis Panorama is about 27 feet wide. Davis estimated that it may be the most detailed photo taken in Sturgis.
He attempted to take the photo from the same location a panorama had been taken more than 100 years ago.
Davis worked at KBHB radio under owners Les and Marguerite Kleven for a decade. He also will be remembered for his April Fool’s joke on April 1, 1976. He famously fooled his KBHB Radio audience that Bear Butte might be erupting.
After radio, Davis became a long-time business owner of Sturgis Photo & Gifts in Sturgis, as well as an architect of the recent Sturgis downtown revival.
Funeral services are pending for Davis.
