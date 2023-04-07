bhp news.jpg

STURGIS — Spending $300,000 on Sturgis Motorcycle Rally merchandise to promote the city’s “Winged S” brand is a very bad idea, Sturgis business owners told members of the city council on Monday.

San Monahan of Tom’s T’s, along with Tessa Gunderson and Robin Baldwin of Black Hills Rally & Gold, Inc., brought their concerns to the city right before the council was slated to cast final votes on the supplemental appropriations ordinance that would have designated $300,000 in funds for the purchase.

