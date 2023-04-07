STURGIS — Spending $300,000 on Sturgis Motorcycle Rally merchandise to promote the city’s “Winged S” brand is a very bad idea, Sturgis business owners told members of the city council on Monday.
San Monahan of Tom’s T’s, along with Tessa Gunderson and Robin Baldwin of Black Hills Rally & Gold, Inc., brought their concerns to the city right before the council was slated to cast final votes on the supplemental appropriations ordinance that would have designated $300,000 in funds for the purchase.
“The way I look at it is that it is a direct conflict with local business,” Monahan said. “When you dump $300,000 into merchandise it competes with a lot of local business, including myself. So why does the city want to get into that? In the past the city has done a little here and there, but now this is a full-fledged $300,000 investment, which is a large sum of money. My budget isn’t anywhere near that for Rally apparel.”
Mayor Mark Carstensen explained that the city wanted to order the merchandise featuring the city’s “Winged S” brand, and sell it on consignment through local retailers, as well as through its own Rally Superstore website. Last year, he said the city sold about $80,000 in merchandise through its online sales. This year the hope is to triple those sales by promoting more merchandise. By doing that, he said the city’s brand will get out there more, which will be beneficial for Rally sponsorship sales. Profits from the merchandise sales, Carstensen said, would go into the city’s general fund.
“In order to guarantee the success of our sponsorship program, the ‘Winged S’ brand has to become more recognizable,” he said. “This is an effort to do that. The city has invested several hundreds of thousands of dollars to develop that brand and protect its intellectual property. Now that the investment has been made, that is where the city council recognized the need to ensure the mark becomes more recognizable and desirable for the general public. This is not something that is ongoing or a long-term project for the city, but it is necessary to ensure that there is a significant amount of product available. If we don’t have that sponsorship revenue we will be significantly threatened.”
Additionally, Carstensen said after meetings with the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, the downtown businesses association, and the Sturgis Chamber, the city deduced that offering the branded merchandise for consignment could give smaller downtown businesses a product to sell during the Rally, so they don’t have to close down for the event.
“The product will not be dated,” said Sturgis City Administrator Daniel Ainslie. “The goal is to get the ‘Winged S’ out there so it can be recognized. If it does take longer than one rally season to sell, it would be available next year as well.”
But Monahan, Gunderson and Baldwin said there are multiple problems with that rationale. First, Gunderson said the accepted keystone pricing model says retailers will sell product for double what they pay for it. That means that if the city made $80,000 online, $40,000 was the cost. Using the city’s goal to triple its sales for next year, that would make the city’s cost $120,000 instead of $300,000.
“We spend a lot of time on an annual basis making sure we don’t lose money,” Gunderson said. “When you’re talking about a fleeting event, you have a limited amount of time to sell things. We lose money on every extra item. If it didn’t sell this year, it’s certainly not going to sell next year. To have the city have to sit on those items and have it be taxpayer dollars, who do you hold accountable for that?”
Additionally, Monahan said offering products for consignment is risky, because retailers have the option to give all unsold product back. “What you’ll find is that people will sell the products they have in stock that they cannot give back before they will sell the items they can give back. I think it needs to be better thought out. $300,000 is a ton of money. I have three full time staff that do this year-round and our budget is smaller, and it’s our main business.”
Baldwin said when representatives made their presentation to the downtown business committee, she had a very different understanding of what the city was doing. “I didn’t understand that what you were saying is we would like you to develop our logo and help us promote our logo,” she said. “I have a logo that I have been promoting. I started in the 50th and it is still going. It’s a great logo. It’s got recognition. This doesn’t enhance my business and I’m not interested in selling it through my business because I do better with my product established. To me, it’s competition to my business. As a taxpayer, I would not want you investing that kind of money in something like this.”
Furthermore, Gunderson told the council that the “Winged S” merchandise has not been selling well with her customers. “The problem with the ‘Winged S’ is it’s more of a brand that is something you put on a product to give away,” she said. “It’s not something somebody really wants to purchase as a collectible. Bikers tend to like more of the naked girls or crazy designs. The ‘Winged S’ is pretty simple, and it hasn’t been a big seller for us. It confuses the public. There are a lot of different brands out there. We pay the royalty to use the official logo and we get a lot of people coming into the store that want to know why there are so many different things.”
Following discussion, the council voted to table the supplemental appropriations ordinance to another meeting, in order to gather more information about the proposed purchase. The next Sturgis City Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 17.
