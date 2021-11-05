STURGIS — Sturgis is experiencing an ebb and flow of businesses throughout the community.
So far this year, the Sturgis Economic Development Corp. reports that the community has welcomed 14 new businesses that have created 44 jobs.
“I think that’s a positive impact to our community,” SEDC Executive Director Amanda Anglin said.
But several businesses have closed within the last two months. Among the closures are Barbed Wire and Lace, Town & Country Plumbing, Mr. Tire and Shanghai Garden.
Shawn Fischer, owner of Barbed Wire and Lace, a family boutique, said she has closed both the Sturgis store in the Boulder Canyon Station and the store in the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City. There is a “For Sale” sign on the building at 2715 Lazelle St. in Sturgis.
Fischer attributed the closure to a slowdown in the economy. But the inventory from both stores will be available online at www.bwlboutique.com
Both Mr. Tire’s and Shanghai Garden’s closures can be attributed to lack of staffing, said Anglin.
“There were workforce challenges,” she said.
Anglin said the owners of Shanghai Garden moved to be near family in Texas. Sturgis Auctions sold the restaurant’s kitchen equipment and other items during an online auction in September.
The good news about Mr. Tire is that it may get a second life. Officials with CBH Cooperative say they may have an interested buyer who could open the business again in December.
Calls to CBH were not returned by news deadline.
There also are “For Sale” signs on the Town & Country Plumbing building on Main Street Sturgis, and Weimer’s Diner & Donuts building. An overnight fire on Aug. 19, 2020, caused considerable damage to the kitchen and storage area of Weimer’s, and left smoke and water damage throughout.
In a Facebook post about a year ago, it was announced on the Weimer’s Diner & Donuts Facebook page that the restaurant on Sturgis Main Street would not be rebuilt. Information on the Sturgis Real Estate website lists the 1,800 square-foot Weimer’s property for $325,000.
Another Main Street business is changing owners. Papers filed just this week in the Meade County Register of Deeds office show that the Mr. Al’s building, 1219 Main St., has been sold by Bergers & Bergers, LLC and Prime Realty Rentals, LLC, for $1.34 million.
The buyer is ROF Properties, LLC, of Cherry Hill Village, Colo.
Here is the list of the new businesses in Sturgis in 2021: Smokes n Things, Hello Holly Beauty, Pointer Roofing and Construction, Workhorse Nutrition, Phat Bottom Salsa (Food Truck), Garage Door Pros, Emma’s Ice Cream Emporium, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Exit 32 Pit Stop, Massage by Gwen, C4 Fabrications, Kilo Arms, Triton Plumbing and Boatwright Heating and Cooling.
