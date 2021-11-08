STURGIS — Owners of two Sturgis businesses, with longtime ties to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, were singled out by the city to use the Rally trademarks should the city be successful in securing the marks.
Robin Baldwin of Black Hills Rally & Gold Inc. and San Monahan of Tom’s T’s say they have established a following among Rallygoers for their products and hope to continue using the Rally trademarks. At a special Sturgis City Council meeting Wednesday, it was revealed that the city of Sturgis and First Interstate Bank have negotiated a tentative agreement for the purchase of the trademarks such as “Black Hills Motor Classic,” “Sturgis Bike Week,” and “Take the Ride to Sturgis,” as well as artwork that goes with them.
Baldwin, who sells collectible pins and other Rally memorabilia, said the former owner of Black Hills Rally & Gold, Dean McNenny as well as San Monahan’s dad, Tom Monahan, would come up with a new color scheme each year to go with the Black Hills Motor Classic logo.
“That’s an important part of this going forward for us,” Baldwin said.
Black Hills Rally & Gold has collectible items dating back to 1986.
“I still have people coming to get older year things who have missed those things,” she said. “I’m wondering if we go into a contract with the city on those marks if those are some things that can be addressed?”
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie told Baldwin that “absolutely” the city would be open to that.
Monahan said the city needs to understand the skepticism of he and Baldwin surrounding anything to do with the trademarks.
“This logo (Black Hills Motor Classic) has changed hands many times since 1986 when my father created this. It all starts out in good faith and … here we are today,” Monahan said.
Like many others, Monahan and Baldwin said they found out about the auction haphazardly.
“SMRI didn’t notify us. First Interstate Bank did not notify us,” he said.
Monahan said he stumbled across the listing for the auction while viewing another online auction.
“This was kind of dropped in our lap. And like Robin said, we have product made already. They had no decency to reach out and say anything as far as there were financial issues or that it would be changing hands again,” he said.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Inc., a local 501c6 group, has purported to own the trademarks since 2010. But in the past several years, SMRI’s claim to the trademarks was voided when two separate courts ruled that they did not own or have valid trademark rights to names “Sturgis,” “Sturgis Rally & Races,” and “Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.”
First Interstate Bank, SMRI’s primary creditor, notified the city and others late last month that the trademarks would be sold to the highest bidder during an online auction.
There still are contingencies to the purchase, but the essential terms of the agreement provide for the payment of $75,000 by the city to First Interstate Bank as part of a liquidation sale of certain trademarks following Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Inc.’s default on its obligations to the bank.
The city said it was willing to license the use of what it refers to as the “heritage marks” for an 11% royalty on the wholesale price of any merchandise sold.
Baldwin questioned where the city came up with the 11% figure.
Ainslie said the 11% is what the city has used as the fee for some of its licensees.
“They believed that was a fair percentage and so we wanted to proceed with that,” he said.
Baldwin said that figure is higher than what she has ever paid.
Monahan, son of Tom Monahan, the creator of the Black Hills Motor Classic logo, asked the council Wednesday what their intentions are in buying the trademarks.
“If you’re trying to build your own brand with new logos, are you planning to continue with these logos and use them as sponsorship?” he asked.
Mayor Mark Carstensen told Monahan the issue is a moving target.
“My belief and the way I see it is as we move forward with sponsorships, it will be the winged ‘S’ and the marks that the city has established,” he said.
The mayor said the heritage marks are certainly part of the Rally, part of T-shirts, part of shot glasses, a part of people recognizing it as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“We want people who want to use them as marketing and merchandising to use them and truly return 100 percent of that money back to the community through the endowment and Rally charities as intended originally,” Carstensen said.
City officials and council members say they intend to donate 50% of the royalties generated by the license agreements to Sturgis Rally Charities and the remaining 50% to the Sturgis Rally Endowment held with the Black Hills Area Community Foundation.
“It would be nice to see what is given to them (Sturgis Rally Charities) increased to what it used to be before all the legal stuff happened,” Baldwin said.
City officials say the deal for the marks needs to be completed by Dec. 5.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.