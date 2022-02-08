STURGIS — The year 2021 was one of growth for the Sturgis Economic Development Corp., (SEDC) the group’s Executive Director Amanda Anglin told the Sturgis City Council Monday.
SEDC saw 16 new businesses come to Sturgis with 45 jobs created and saw four businesses expand retaining 12 people, Anglin said.
The group also saw one of its longtime goals come to fruition in 2021 – more senior housing.
The idea for more senior living options has been on the radar of Sturgis city leaders and others for nearly 20 years. A community needs assessment revealed the need for additional senior care options in Sturgis prior to 2004.
And, two housing studies done by the city, in 2014 and 2019, showed an ever-increasing need for senior housing.
Dolan Creek Senior Housing has been in the works since the Aspen Grove assisted living center was built on Moose Drive in Sturgis and opened in 2013.
The $9 million apartment living facility will feature 50 units in the three-story building. The first floor, with 14 units, will be assisted living; and floors two and three, with 36 units, will be independent senior living. Developers hope to have the facility ready for occupancy in November 2022.
“We’re working on some large projects with the senior housing and finally getting the ground broken there,” Anglin said.
SEDC also is looking to have constructed a new building in the Sturgis Industrial Park because of a growing need for space, she said.
“We are moving forward with designing a multi-unit facility to accommodate the trades industries,” she said.
Units in the building are anticipated to be around 1,600 square feet with an office space and overhead door. The building will be located along Hansen Avenue.
This past year, SEDC completed renovations to the incubator building in the Sturgis Industrial Park. Upgrades were made to accommodate four units for separate businesses. The renovations were completed in August.
Businesses now located in the building include Triton Plumbing, Legendary Electric, Boatwright Heating & Cooling, and Kilo Arms.
Anglin said the Sturgis Industrial Park continues to grow. In addition to the new businesses in the SEDC incubator, the park saw one business change ownership and reopen, one business expanded, and two new businesses open.
Here is a rundown on those businesses:
Remington/Dakota arms was purchased by a group that is revamping the business and calling it Parkwest Arms.
Horizon Machine bought a second building and adjacent land to expand their products and services.
C4 Fabrication expanded and relocated to Sturgis from Summerset bringing 24 new jobs to the community. They specialize in products for Toyota off road/overland vehicles.
Jacobs Auto Repair purchased an existing building and relocated from its Junction Avenue location.
And recently, SEDC stepped up to buy Sturgis Strikers bowling alley. Anglin said SEDC will close on the property later this month.
“We still have some details to work out, but they are coming together,” she said.
Anglin told the Sturgis City Council in December that the investment put into saving the property and allowing it to continue to operate as a bowling alley far outweighs the cost to construct a new facility and also preserves a long-time business in downtown Sturgis.
The bowling alley, at 910 1st St. in Sturgis, was built in 1956 and has been operated as a bowling alley for 65 years. It had been up for sale for just short of a year.
Anglin said SEDC continues to follow the goals set by its board of directors. They include:
Focus on recruitment of retail businesses to meet the community wants and needs in the following areas: General merchandise/pharmacy, lumber yard, clothing (family) and family-style restaurant.
Focus on recruitment of companies in the following industries to facilitate growth of premium jobs in the area: light industrial manufacturing, trades, and value-added agriculture
Continue to facilitate, advocate, educate, and promote the importance of housing for the growth and development of the businesses in Sturgis/Meade County area.
Continue to facilitate the development of the current Senior Living Housing project.
Promote and support the Quality-of-Life aspects and resources for promotion of businesses and residents to relocate to the area.
Promote and facilitate the education of local stakeholders on the value and importance of economic development activities in the area.
