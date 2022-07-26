A good crowd turned out to help raise 801 flags Friday at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Freedom Field. As part of the flag raising, Ellsworth Air Force Base, home to three of the four squadrons that took part in that historic Doolittle Raid in World War II, and the South Dakota Air & Space Museum, presented historic displays of the Doolittle Raid and the history of Ellsworth Air Force Base. This year’s speaker was U.S. Navy veteran and Meade County Sheriff-elect Pat West. Pioneer photos by Deb Holland
