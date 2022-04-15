STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School (SBHS) students in English class this semester showcased their senior projects to the public on Thursday in the high school lobby.
Timmi Keisel, SBHS English teacher, talked about the how the students pick their senior English project. “I had 36 students that got to choose any topic they wanted to do their senior project on.
“The project is to be tailored towards what they are doing in the future or if they are not sure, they could choose or explore a passion of theirs and make a project out of it,” Keisel said. “A lot of the decision rode on the student on what they wanted to do and what would be appropriate for them and tonight is about showcasing what they did.”
All of Keisel’s students are in her Research and Writing class. Several students showcasing their projects are in Teresa Froelich’s AP English class.
Konner Berndt hosted a three-on-three basketball tournament for his senior project.
“I did this project to help me improve my communication skills, and leadership skills, and learning teamwork. We had 11 teams show up with 50 people, and it was super fun.
“It helped me realize what it is going to take for me to excel in my future,” Berndt said. His future plans are to attend South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, study engineering, and play football for the Hardrockers.
Joellen Cano’s project was ‘Pink Out:’ a theme for a home volleyball match. Cano made T-shirts for the team jerseys and added last names of the people who they knew had cancer and wanted to recognize them.
“I had 35 items on a silent auction, and I raised over $400 for the American Cancer Society. I learned not to procrastinate, and it was so great to see the smiles on those people that were recognized for the cancer fight they had been through and honored them with a flower,” Cano said.
Buck Fickbohm talked about his senior project. “I did my project on leadership awards in Sage (Robinson-Miller’s) fitness class.
“The classroom peers voted on the three awards: attitude, work ethic, and technique, and the winners got T-shirts. I learned a lot about leadership, organization skills, and I became a better leader myself and for my team, and learned how important it is,” Fickbohm said. His future plans are to go to Lake Area Vo-Tech and plans to become a machinist.
A job shadow of Dr. Jerrid Goebel, Chiropractor, was the senior project that Tanner Ortlieb chose, as this helped him with his future plans and potential career.
“I plan to take courses in human biology to help me figure out everything I need to do for my future career. I plan to attend South Dakota State University and then out to chiropractic school,” Ortlieb said.
