Sturgis Brown speech & debate team runner up at state competition

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School speech and debate team finished runner up at the state competition, losing by one point to the team from Spearfish High School. From Left, Eric Johnson, Speech and Debate coach, Chris Shuman, second place in International Extemporaneous, Wyatt Trohkimoinen, finished second in Domestic Extemporaneous, Carlie Johnson, was the State Champion in Original Oratory, Hannah Aston placed fifth in Original Oratory, Bono Buchtel placed third in U.S. Extemporaneous, Taylor Tobias, State Champion in Lincoln-Douglas Debate and Informative Speaking, and Max Hinek placed third in International Extemporaneous and was a Semi-Finalist in Lincoln Douglas Debate.
