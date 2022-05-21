Sturgis Brown seniors attend Baccalaureate service

STURGIS — Baccalaureate is a faith based service to celebrate graduation and includes music, speakers, and scripture. Twenty-four Sturgis Brown High School seniors attended, dressed in their caps and gowns, shared time together at the service, which ended with a blessing offered for the graduates by Pastor Dusty Hess.
Ray Henderson and Hannah Aston were the senior class speakers, and Reese Jensen performed the song ‘Ocean’ and every senior shared their future plans and was introduced by Zoey Goebel, Matea Gordon, and Carson Pankratz.
Henderson shared his some thoughts on his faith and talked about his senior year.
“We have been told for the past nine months, find a college, pick a career, and possibly plan the rest of your life. I don’t know about you guys but this has given me a lot of anxiety. This was increased by trying to balance grades, jobs, friends, home life and extra-curricular activities,” said Henderson. “I was reading the bible and I came across a verse, (Colossians 3:2) ‘Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.’ I realized I was focused on the wrong things. Focus my eyes on God and that anxiety that I had, slipped away.”
The Sturgis High School graduation is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, at the West gym.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.