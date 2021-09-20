Sturgis Brown names homecoming royalty

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming Royalty court was announced for the week’s homecoming activities. Back from left: Tanner Ortlieb, Konner Berndt, Chris Shuman, Ridge Inhofer, Ray Henderson, and Braden Temple. Front from left: Kaylee Whatley, Hannah Aston, Brooklyn Hanks, Dezmond Rhodes, Tacey Tieman and Ashley Bear. The homecoming parade is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Coronation is scheduled for 7 p.m. on, Sept. 27, at Woodle Field, and in the event of bad weather, it will be held at the West Gym.
