STURGIS — School is not just education. It is the most effective family building organization in the world, Christopher Shuman told his fellow graduates at Sturgis Brown High School commencement Sunday.
SBHS graduated 162 students in ceremonies at 2 p.m. Sunday in a packed west gym. Along with Shuman, Matea Gordon, SBHS senior class president, also served as a commencement speaker. Brooklynn delaPena was chosen class poet and read her original poem during the service.
Shuman shared with his classmates that at the end of the day, family is all they have.
“We may not realize it at the moment, but we live under one roof, dine at the same table, root for the same team. We are family. The hard part about family is letting go,” he said.
That is why graduation is bittersweet, it’s a time for moving out of a shared house.
“For some that means college, it means new cities, new states, new beginnings. For some, it means service to the nation, through the armed forces. For some, it means a new chapter has begun, one where we might not yet know where it leads,” Shuman said.
There are a great many phrases that get thrown around at graduations - tired old phrases such as “We did it!” “The best is still yet to come!” “This isn’t the end, it’s the only beginning!” Or the more truthful. “Thank gosh I don’t have to take a math class ... again ... for the third time,” Shuman said
Those phrases only scratch the surface of what this momentous day means, he said.
“It is not just a celebration of our accomplishments, it is not solely the culmination of all of our hard work and effort, it is not a tired old phrase. It is a reunion. A testament to the family we have built together by force,” he said.
Family is not sought out. It is built, Shuman said. It is forged in the fire of struggle, fostered in the hours spent reaching out to another to make some semblance of sense in this crazy world.
“What is lost between lunches and classes unnumbered is an intense connection between us, a shared and common comradery that we are united in our struggle for success. That our quiet glances, and knowing nods show that beneath everything we are all family,” Shuman said.
Gordon took graduates down a trip through memory lane. She said the graduates’ world had changed dramatically over the past 13 years.
She said Uber and Venmo were launched when this year’s graduates were starting kindergarten One year later in 2010, the iPad, Pinterest and Instagram came along, followed by Snapchat in 2011. TikTok arrived in 2018 and Gordon said she wouldn’t mention what happened in 2020.
“These historical events have certainly changed our lives, and I hope inspired us all to dream big with our ideas and efforts as we go forward and create our own milestones,” she said.
Gordon said there is excitement in the opportunities ahead for the class of 2020.
“Our class has many talents to share with the world, and I look forward to seeing the path that each of you take,” she said. “A few classroom lessons may dim with time but hopefully, the most important homework assignment of being kind, helping others, and being part of a community, stay with us every day going forward.”
Following is Brooklyn delaPena’s poem “I Am Not A Poet.”
I am not a poet
But I write about life like I am.
I write of high school as being
4 quarter notes in a measure
And time proves me the wise one for it.
I write of all the hard times.
Because in the end they
Remind me of the coming good ones.
I write of the smell of paper and pencil
Turned into an immortal candle.
Because then I’d capture youth.
I write of hallways filled
With the ghosts of familiar faces.
I want to be haunted by
The impressions left on me.
I write the need to turn friendly laughter
Into a never ending music box.
Then the ones I love will always perform
For the younger me that sleeps in memory.
I write of looming deadlines
One of which we met today.
On nervous feet and jittery smiles.
I know we will still stand with self-regard.
Because we know the worth in which we’re here.
I write as we dress for war
When really what is faced is life.
Yet no difference we now feel
As we face those who have thrived through despite the strife.
I write of trials
From the past and now
we lead ourselves into the future.
I am not a poet.
Yet here I am.
