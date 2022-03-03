Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Areas of freezing fog early. Cloudy skies. Morning high of 45F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.