STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School art students recently competed in Art Wars - an in-the-moment competition where student artists from schools in their region compete against each other to make the best artwork possible in their category.
The West River event, a timed competition with judges, was held at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City on Feb. 26.
The judges give a prompt of a theme or topic-based work of art and students work against others in that category under a time frame of approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. During that time, they are critiqued by the judges in the room.
There were four categories — ceramics, drawing, painting and photography. Students could compete in up to two categories. Awards were given to the top three in each category.
SBHS students competing included freshmen Cami Lurz, Manny Jaramillo, and Eva Jenson; junior Brooke Holly and seniors Brooklynn DelaPena, Shelby Bestgen and Amity Wilde. Their art teachers are DeVee Dietz and Anna Tescher.
Art Wars was created for student artists to have fun in competition, form bonds and friendships, and improve artistic skill, Dietz said.
“It is meant to enhance not only the technical skills needed to create good art, but also the thought and purpose behind their creation,” she said. “Competitors are encouraged to develop public speaking skills by describing their process and problem solving through a verbal artist statement about the experience and their end product.”
For SBHS, Brooklynn DelaPena placed second in painting and Brooke Holly placed third. Amity Wilde placed second in ceramics and third in photography.
They will now move on to the state competition to be held March 19, in conjunction with the South Dakota High School Activities Association – State Art Show and Competition and the State Boys’ Basketball Tournament at The Monument in Rapid City.
