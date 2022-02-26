Sturgis Brown High School speech and debate competes at Spearfish

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School speech and debate team had an outstanding district qualifier tournament Thursday through Saturday at Spearfish, according to coach Eric Johnson.
Team members from SBHS competed in the Hole in the Wall District National Qualifying Tournament last weekend in Spearfish taking second in sweepstakes and qualifying eight people for the National Speech and Debate Tournament, which will be held in Louisville, Ky., during the second week of June.
Teams from Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming competed in the tournament.
For SBHS, Christopher Schuman received the outstanding high school student of the year award.
National qualifiers include Schuman in international extemporaneous, Carlie Johnson and Rio Snyder in original oratory, Brooke Holly in informative speaking, Katie Sulzbach in drama, Max Hinek in Lincoln Douglas debate, and Reven Wilde and Wyatt Troikhmoinen qualifying for world schools debate.
Finalists included Jag Weyer in informative, Sulzbach and Codi Rounds in duet, Rounds in program oral interpretation, and Troikhmoinen in senate.
The SBHS speech and debate team will compete in the State Debate & Individual Events Tournament March 4-5 at Harrisburg High School.
