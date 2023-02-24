STURGIS — An ‘Elective Fair’ was hosted by Sturgis Brown High School (SBHS) students to share their experiences with elective classes, clubs, or organization and encouraged under classman to consider the classes as it could help with career decisions down the road.
Coleen Keffeler, assistant principal, said they hold the ‘Electives Fair’ so students know about different opportunities available at SBHS.
“We host the ‘Elective Fair’ so that our students are aware of different opportunities that are available to them, as far as electives and graduation requirements,” said Keffeler. “It is a chance for students to see things they might not of been interested in the past and this is the chance to check it out.”
Sturgis Williams Middle School and Stagebarn students attended as well as juniors, sophomores and freshman students from the high school attended the fair. Current class students talk with students and answered questions.
Riley Speidel and Alisha Solaas, talk to other students about joining, Family, Career, Community, Leaders of America, (FCCLA).
“We do community projects to make the community a better place. Activities being promoted today is teaching as a profession, food and nutrition, child development, leadership and service,” said Speidel.
Maverick Simons, a senior, talked about the welding program at SBHS.
“We want students to show up and learn how to weld, it is really good money right now for a career, and we have some of the best teachers here at Sturgis. It is a great class, Tate Dewey, will be the teacher next year, he is a great teacher and a good welder. The machining class is taught by (Cyde) Miller, a great teacher, and he will teach you a lot of cool things,” said Simons.
Marco Marolt, SBHS teacher, talked with students about architecture and construction classes that are offered at SBHS.
“We do three projects, extension cable wrap, an amplifier for your phone, and online architecture program, called Google Sketch Up, and learn how to read blue prints, as an example in our class,” said Marolt.
Sage Graham, a senior talked with other students about taking college courses while in high school.
“I am encouraging students to consider taking college algebra and other math classes to earn college credits and it is a lot cheaper now than it is when you are in college. A lot of careers that people go into, need college Algebra,” said Graham. “The courses are held right here at the high school and you earn college credits.”
