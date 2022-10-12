STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers football team broke a three-game losing streak with a 49-14 win over the Belle Fourche Broncs Friday at Woodle Field in Sturgis.

“This was a good team win. Belle Fourche did some good things early and had some success in the running game, but our guys did not hang their heads, and just kept working away,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We always emphasize ‘next play’ and they did a good job of that.  It is nice to get the win after losing a couple close games. A lot of guys contributed tonight and that is really great to see.”

