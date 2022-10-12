Sturgis Brown’s Cale Jolley gets past Belle Gourches Gavin Pearson for a touchdown with just over six minutes left in the game, and the Scoopers went on to defeat the Broncs 49-14, Friday at Woodle Field in Sturgis. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers football team broke a three-game losing streak with a 49-14 win over the Belle Fourche Broncs Friday at Woodle Field in Sturgis.
“This was a good team win. Belle Fourche did some good things early and had some success in the running game, but our guys did not hang their heads, and just kept working away,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “We always emphasize ‘next play’ and they did a good job of that. It is nice to get the win after losing a couple close games. A lot of guys contributed tonight and that is really great to see.”
Justin Walker, Belle Fourche’s head coach, said his team started off foing things right.
“Finally one of those games we turned the corner, we started off fast, started off by not making mistakes and doing the right things, then it got a little difficult for us and then it ended up getting out of our hands,” said Walker. “We did play out of character in a couple situations that were really critical.”
The Scoopers received the opening kickoff and went three and out.
The Broncs then opened the scoring on their first possession with a 34-yard run from Thomas McCoy, and with the point after touchdown led the game 7-0.
Owen Cass, Sturgis Brown’s quarterback. found Daylen Dschaak, Reese Jacobs (twice), Tyan Buus for touchdown passes Gunner Rohloff scored and Sturgis Brown led 34-7 at the half.
Nolan Wahlfeldt, Belle Fourche quarterback, had a 12-yard pass to Evan Vissia for a touchdown early in the third quarter, making the score 34-14 in favor of the Scoopers.
The Scoopers scored two more touchdowns; a two-yard run by Owen Udager, and a 17 yard pass from Carter Williams to Cale Jolley, to give Sturgis Brown the 49-14 victory.
The Scoopers ended the game with 526 yards of offense.
Cass was 18 of 26 in passing for 260 yards.
Carter Williams came in late in the game and was three of three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Belle Fourche had 134 yards of offense, Wahlfeldt threw four passes for 78 yards and one touchdown.
Walker said the Scoopers are a well coached team.
“They were able to convert and move down the field and score on plays,” said Walker. ”Hats off to the Scoopers they are a well coached team, and they do a great job. They did not make mistakes, and they followed the details and it is a good win for them.”
Koletzky said he hopes the win will get the Scoopers back on track.
“With the win we hope it gets the team re energized and it is really fun to see smiling faces but we know we have to get back to work on Monday as we have two tough games coming up that will close out the regular season,” said Koletzky.
The Scoopers move to 3-4 on the season and host the Douglas Patriots Friday.
