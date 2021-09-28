Sturgis Brown crowns homecoming king and queen

STURGIS — Christopher Shuman and Kaylee Whatley were crowned king and queen for Sturgis Brown High School on Monday during the coronation ceremony at Woodle Field. Also on the homecoming court were: Braden Temple, Tacey Tieman, Hannah Aston, Konner Berndt, Tanner Ortlieb, Ashley Bear, Ridge Inhofer, Dezmond Rhodes, Ray Henderson, Brooklyn Hanks, Rustyn Komes, and Brooklyn Christensen.
