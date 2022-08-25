BELLE FOURCHE — Sturgis Brown improved its varsity boys’ soccer season record to 3-1 after defeating Belle Fourche 6-2 Tuesday afternoon at the Black Hills Roundup sports complex, in Belle Fourche.
“The first 45 or 50 minutes, we played very slow,” Sturgis Brown head coach Tyler Louder said. “Offensively, we were playing too inefficient.”
Luke Hosman’s goal with 24 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first half gave the visiting Scoopers a 1-0 lead. Drake Sutter tied the score for Belle Fourche only 1 ½ minutes later.
A Talan Kullbom goal put Sturgis Brown ahead 2-1 with 3:18 remaining before halftime.
“We had momentum for a bit and then lost a little steam,” Belle Fourche head coach Lucas Trimble said.
The Scoopers edged ahead 3-1 with 30 minutes left in the second half on Ty Ferguson’s goal. Belle Fourche cut the margin to 3-2 when Anthony Staley headed the ball into the goal with 24:37 to go.
Caleb Allen, Carsen Wolter (penalty kick), and Elliot Smith scored in the final 8 ½ minutes to give the Scoopers their winning margin.
“A little bit of fatigue, and the urgency to need a goal where we just start kicking it forward,” Trimble said when asked about the Scoopers’ second-half success.
“They’re a good enough team to where they can defend that for a whole half,” Trimble said
Louder said the Scoopers played with high efficiency and energy during the final 30 minutes.
“It was just putting pressure on the boys at halftime, letting them know they’re capable of doing exactly what we did in the second half,” Louder said in recalling the biggest change from the first half to the second.
Sturgis Brown is scheduled to visit Pierre on Thursday. Start time is 6 p.m.
Louder said the Scoopers’ offense has been a team strength thus far, with 22 goals in the four contests.
Louder said the team’s conditioning is also exceptional.
Concern areas for Louder include losing shape in the midfield. “As soon as that shape breaks down, we allow other teams’ offenses to start running,” he said.
Wolter said Sturgis Brown got off to a slow start but picked up in the second half.
“We weren’t playing our game in the first half,” Wolter said. He added that game entails quick
