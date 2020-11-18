STURGIS — Bridges within the Sturgis city limits are in satisfactory condition and none require immediate attention, an engineer told Sturgis City Council members Monday.
Professional Engineer Doug Wessel, of Brosz Engineering, Inc., said the city of Sturgis bridge inspections for 2020 have been completed. He outlined some details of the seven structures and a plan of action recommended.
“One thing I can tell you is that overall your bridges are in good condition. That’s really kind of a nice change. We do some other entities that they don’t have such nice bridges,” Wessel said.
No immediate actions are required on any of the structures, he said. Many of the recommendations offered are more focused on extending the life of the structure, or for aesthetic purposes, Wessel said.
“They are not critical recommendations at this time,” he said.
And, the recommendations should be considered an option but not necessarily the only possible option available, Wessel said.
“Each local government authority has different levels of resources available to them, some can perform part or all the repair or preservation work on their own while others may require hiring outside help,” he said.
The city’s 7th Street Bridge, which was damaged in flooding in 2019, has been removed. City officials say the bridge was not inspected even before that because it did not fall within state bridge span guidelines to require an inspection.
Following are descriptions and recommendation for each of the bridges which required inspection:
DESCRIPTION: Whitewood bridge, 0.3 miles northwest of Sturgis on the Whitewood Service Road; three-span continuous concrete 100-foot bridge built in 2006. It crosses Bear Butte Creek.
OVERVIEW & RECOMMENDATIONS: The concrete on the tops of the wingwalls is breaking up and should be repaired. Consider sealing the deck surface as there is light cracking over the bents and longitudinal cracking near centerline that would benefit from some sort of sealant. At some point in the relative near future a polymer chip seal on the deck may be needed. Also place additional large riprap is needed in channel beneath structure which has been worn away.
DESCRIPTION: Ninth Street Bridge; A 136-foot two-span pre-stressed girder bridge built in 2019. It crosses Bear Butte Creek.
OVERVIEW & RECOMMENDATIONS: No preservation or repair recommendations. This bridge is in good condition.
DESCRIPTION: Junction Avenue Bridge; 166-foot, four-span continuous concrete slab bridge built in 1998. It crosses Bear Butte Creek.
OVERVIEW & RECOMMENDATIONS: No recommendations. This bridge is in very good condition.
DESCRIPTION: Fulton Street channel crossing and Marshall Street channel crossing; single barrel, 18-foot wide by eight and one-half foot tall reinforced concrete box culvert built in 1979.
OVERVIEW & RECOMMENDATIONS: The floor of the box culverts as well as the concrete lined canal itself have light to moderate cracking and the flow line area has abrasion and wear that exposes the large aggregate in the concrete. This would benefit from the application of concrete sealant to prevent the cracks from propagating or widening.
DESCRIPTION: Sly Street, six corrugated metal pipes installed in 2013.
OVERVIEW & RECOMMENDATIONS: Install Type 2 object markers at all four corners.
DESCRIPTION: Vanocker Canyon Road, 0.5 miles south of Exit 32 on Vanocker Canyon Road; twin 10-foot by 5-foot precast box culvert built in 2005.
OVERVIEW & RECOMMENDATIONS: Patch spalls in the ninth barrel unit from the east end in the north barrel. Go in and use an epoxy grout just to cover the reinforcing steel and slow down the corrosion.
