STURGIS — Budget overruns, a pandemic and building material shortages couldn’t curtail the vision of Bryan Carter.
Carter and a group of investors hope to open the new Sturgis Brewing Company sometime before this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
It’s been an arduous journey, but Carter said he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“There’s light,” he said. And it’s not another train headed straight at him to derail this long awaited opening, he added.
Owners broke ground on the 18,000 square-foot facility in Sturgis in November 2018, but halted construction in May 2019 because of budget overruns. They reworked plans and hoped to start construction again in March 2020. The pandemic struck and construction again ceased. But construction resumed and crews have been working full steam ahead to get the business open by the end of July.
“First we were going to open in June, then the first part of July. It was just too much stress. I just said this is it. We’ll open when we open,” he said. “We’re lucky we did it when we did, or it would have never happened.”
RCS Construction project manager and estimator Bob Conway said construction and materials costs have skyrocketed since the start of the project.
“From the time that we got things under contract until now, it’s been a significant jump percentage wise in materials. If we ordered this steel now, the price might not be double, but I bet it would be close. And steel is hard to come by. Lead times are just tremendous,” he said.
The main entrance of Sturgis Brewing Company will be on the north facing Anna Street. There will be a large patio off the east side of the building facing a row of old-growth trees on the property in south Sturgis.
About two-thirds of the new Sturgis Brewing Company building will be for beer production with the other sections split between a tap room/restaurant and retail gift shop.
One of the reasons Carter and investors wanted to create the new Sturgis Brewing Company was because their current venture - Knuckle Brewing Company – couldn’t keep up with demand for their beer.
Knuckle Brewing Company, which opened in 2014, produces several craft beers which they offer on-tap in downtown Sturgis, and on tap or in a can at more than 200 locations across the region.
Last year, The Knuckle Brewing Company produced a little over 1,000 barrels, each 31 gallons of beer. Once the new brewery is up and running it will be able to produce 6,000 barrels a year.
The Knuckle Brewing Company is on a 10-barrel brew system. That will be going to a 30-barrel system at the new facility. It currently takes about five hours to brew 10 barrels. On the new system, they can brew 30 barrels in four hours.
A 40-foot wooden bar is the focal point of the brewery’s tap room. They will have 16 beers on tap at any given time, Carter said.
“We will bring in a lot of guest taps when we first start. We won’t have all the beer ready,” he said.
They started their first batch of beer at the new production facility at Sturgis Brewing last week and hope to have it ready the week after they open, Carter said.
“Our first run on Red and Blonde will be out,” he said.
He’s worried about having enough staff for both the tap room and restaurant at the new Sturgis Brewing Company.
“We’re just going to do the best we can do,” Carter said.
For that reason, the restaurant menu will be limited. When they do offer food it will include flat-bread pizzas and other easier items.
Carter said there has been a lot of re-designing and re-engineering done over the past year. The overruns came on the building’s mechanical systems.
The designers’ initial plans called for top-of-the-line, energy-efficient heating and cooling units. The cost estimate for mechanical was about $1.8M over budget.
“That just brought us to a standstill,” Carter said.
The system would have provided hot-water heat throughout the 18,000 square-foot building. The piping would have to have been welded in place throughout the building.
Also, the designers were seeking to use the brewery’s glycol chiller system, which maintains a 34-degree temperature for brewing beer, to also cool the building.
Those systems were re-engineered and re-bid for a savings of about $1M. Still about $750,000 over original budget.
“Now we’re back to traditional air and heat for the most part,” Carter said.
During that re-engineering process, the original owners, including Carter, marketed their business opportunity to other investors. He said they have investors from South Dakota to Virginia, and Alaska to Arizona.
“We brought on new investors and were all set to start construction in mid-March and a week later we shut them down because of COVID,” Carter said.
The Knuckle Brewing Company and the Knuckle Saloon are up for sale. A recent online auction drew some interest, but no sale. They will continue to operate as they do now even with the opening of the Sturgis Brewing Company. Beer produced at the new facility will custom brew for The Knuckle Brewing Company with the same recipes it has always used, Carter said.
