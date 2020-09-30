Sturgis Brewing Company taking shape

STURGIS — Construction was in full swing at the new Sturgis Brewing Company building on Anna Street in Sturgis. Owners broke ground on the 18,000 square-foot facility in Sturgis in November 2018, but halted construction in May of 2019 because of budget overruns. Owners hope to have the tap room, kitchen and gift shop open in late spring or early summer of 2021.
