STURGIS — The official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting at Sturgis Brewing Company was Friday. The celebration continued Saturday with food trucks, yard games and music. There also was a mountain bike ride starting and ending at the Sturgis Brewing Company parking lot on Sunday. Sturgis Brewing Company, 600 Anna St., Sturgis, has been a long time coming. Construction delays, then the pandemic, delayed the opening. Owners said they were excited to finally open the doors and serve up some brew.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.