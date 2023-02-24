bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — A Sturgis attorney has started a petition drive to challenge the city council’s decision to retain its city manager form of government.

Sturgis resident and attorney Eric Davis announced Wednesday that he would start an effort to circulate petitions, with a goal to collect at least 1,000 signatures in three weeks. Davis’ petition challenges the Sturgis City Council’s resolution that was passed on Tuesday, to retain the current city manager form of government, and calls for a referendum.

