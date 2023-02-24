STURGIS — A Sturgis attorney has started a petition drive to challenge the city council’s decision to retain its city manager form of government.
Sturgis resident and attorney Eric Davis announced Wednesday that he would start an effort to circulate petitions, with a goal to collect at least 1,000 signatures in three weeks. Davis’ petition challenges the Sturgis City Council’s resolution that was passed on Tuesday, to retain the current city manager form of government, and calls for a referendum.
Current City Manager Daniel Ainslie resigned from his post on Feb. 6, and his last day with the city will be April 7. Following its action on Tuesday the Sturgis City Council intends to advertise for and hire a new city manager. Until the position is filled, city department heads along with the mayor and members of the city council will act as a transition team to oversee the daily operations of government.
Davis has been a supporter of legal action that residents Tammy and Justin Bohn, and Brenda Vasknetz brought against the city in 2022. The court case was filed after Finance Officer Fay Bueno did not certify a petition of 900 signatures that was submitted in late 2021. The petition called for an election to challenge the city manager form of government, which Sturgis residents approved in a 2007 election, but Bueno, with advice from City Attorney Mark Marshall, said the issue was not subject to referendum.
District Court Judge Kevin Krull initially dismissed the case, agreeing with Marshall that the decision to remove the city manager can only be made by the city council. The Bohns and Vasknetz appealed that decision to the S.D. Supreme Court, where it has yet to be scheduled for oral arguments. A second, related case from the Bohns and Vasknetz, challenges the validity of the city manager form of government.
Earlier this month Davis weighed in with the high court in favor of the Bohns and Vasknetz case. He filed a brief that asked the supreme court to issue a writ of mandamus, which would force the city to certify the initial petitions and schedule an election.
In a prepared statement that was issued Wednesday, Davis said the city should wait to take action until the lawsuits have been resolved.
“Whether the city had a legal obligation to hold that election is an issue currently pending in two lawsuits before the S.D. Supreme Court,” he said. Davis added that the citizens will once again ask for an election with this most recent petition to refer Tuesday’s council decision to a vote. “All we are asking for is an election, but we need the community’s help to gather the signatures. We shouldn’t be forced to do this a second time. But we can get it done if we work together.
“This vote is going to determine the future of Sturgis. It is a question of critical importance in this community and it needs to be answered by its citizens. We’re going to have a vigorous, informed and respectful debate; and then we are going to have an election. May the strongest ideas be enacted into law and faithfully executed. Those are the principles our government was built on. The city of Sturgis has been infringing on the constitutional rights of its citizens for too long.”
On Tuesday, city council members considered the question of whether to keep its current city manager form of government, or to switch to a city administrator form. The main difference, as outlined by Marshall, is that a city manager reports to the mayor and council, and removal from the position requires a majority vote. By comparison, Marshall reported a city administrator reports only to the mayor, and the mayor can unilaterally terminate the position.
The choice to return to a mayor and council form of government, without a manager or administrator, was not presented as an option on Tuesday. Council members expressed multiple times that they feel the residents are better served with some form of chief executive officer. However, Councilman Aaron Jordan asked the council to take more time considering the issue, and he asked for an explanation for the urgency to make a decision right away.
“I know it’s the intent to make a decision tonight,” he said. “I believe we are missing an opportunity to listen and engage with people in our community on this topic. It has been important to a lot of people for quite some time. Right now, as we have a vacancy, I can’t think of a better time to roll our sleeves up and have this conversation. As I have listened and talked with people in the community and council, everybody agrees that we want to have a chief executive officer. Nobody wants to go back to a part-time mayor and part-time council trying to manage the day-to-day activities. I do think if we were to take a little more time, maybe a meeting or two, to come to a solution, ultimately there is a solution that people can get behind. I’m really less interested in what that outcome is, and more interested in what that process looks like.”
But Mayor Mark Carstensen said the public has had ample opportunity for public comment at city council meetings and by contacting elected representatives of city hall.
“This is a public meeting, and we try to advertise it well and often,” he said. “At some point in time there has to be a situation where it is not up to the city council to bring people here. We meet the first and third Monday of the month, if it happens to be a holiday we meet on Tuesday. The process is in place where elected officials make decisions for the group of people, and the reason they are empowered to make those decisions is because they are elected. The process is in place of open discussion, whether it be tonight, tomorrow, or over coffee. All of those opportunities exist. The reason I want to make sure to move this process forward is we can’t afford to have a large amount of time where the transition management team is the chief executive officer. It works, but it’s far from ideal as far as city situations go. At council discretion, in my personal opinion, it makes sense to keep the train moving as efficiently as possible. Ultimately, unless it’s referred, it’s our call. I welcome discussions on it. This situation has divided and created distractions for quite some time in the community.”
Councilwoman Beka Zerbst said while the citizens of Sturgis voted in 2007 to have a city manager form of government, she believes that vote was reaffirmed in the 2022 election when voters re-elected Carstensen and selected city manager supporters Kevin Forrester, Preston Williams, and Mike Bachand for the council. “I believe we saw the same vote,” she said. “In the re-election of mayor and other candidates, it spoke loudly the direction the voters of this community wanted to see us continue.”
Bachand, the longest serving member of the council who has served for most of the time Sturgis has been under the city manager form of government, said business owners in Sturgis support the city manager.
“I was a business owner on both sides of the house,” he said. “I know many business owners on Main Street that are on both sides of the house. I cannot name one individual on Main Street that would want to go backwards in our current endeavors. The residents of Sturgis have the most economical community in the Black Hills region to live in. That is a fairly significant bullet. That is not me. That’s not the mayor. That is not anyone on this council. That is a go-to bullet for Daniel Ainslie and the city manager position.”
The deadline to file petitions that would refer the council’s resolution to a vote is 20 days after the resolution is published in the Black Hills Pioneer.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.