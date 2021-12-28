Sturgis asking police to investigate petitions

STURGIS — The Sturgis city attorney is asking the Sturgis City Council to further investigate irregularities in the way signatures were gained on a petition to change the form of city government.
A special meeting was called for Monday, to discuss the matter.
A Petition for Election to Change Municipal Government in the Municipality of Sturgis was delivered to Sturgis City Finance Officer Fay Bueno on Thursday, Dec. 16. The petition is sponsored by Justin Bohn, Tammy Bohn, and Brenda Vasknetz. Vasknetz appeared at the Dec 20, Sturgis City Council meeting to ask the council when they would take up the issue.
On Thursday Dec. 23, the city sent out notice of the Monday special meeting to address the petition which included an executive summary from Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall. In the summary, he states that there are at least three reasons the city should not move forward and schedule an election concerning the petition.
Marshall says the question posed is improper. Also, that the city council should authorize an action for declaratory judgment in circuit court to determine whether the power to employ a city manager is a form of government.
And lastly, Marshall said there is reason to believe criminal conduct occurred in connection with the circulation of the petition and city council should refer the matter to appropriate authorities for further investigation.
As for the irregularities, Marshall said the petition included 10 instances of where the same person signed the petition more than once, and also contained what the city believes is a forged signature.
“Because of the serious nature of the irregularities in the petition and the way the petition was signed and attested, I suggest the City Council authorize me to refer the matter to law enforcement for such further investigation or other action as law enforcement deems appropriate,” Marshall wrote.
Marshall said the city finance officer and her staff, in reviewing the signatures on the petition, observed that in many instances the column identifying the date and county of the signature appeared to be in different handwriting than the rest of the entry.
“These observations suggest many of the signatures may have been gathered outside of the statutory time limit but dated within the time allowed by statute contrary to state law,” Marshall wrote in his summary to the city council. He also said that two signature dates were obviously altered to show dates within the six-month limitation, while it was apparent that the signatures were obtained outside of the time limit.
Marshall believes their review of the document suggests conduct that may constitute the crime of offering a false or forged instrument for filing, registering, or recording, which is a violation of state law which is punishable by up to two years in the state penitentiary, a fine of up to $4,000, or a combination of prison and fine.
And as for the city manager form of government question, Marshall wrote that while municipalities have the power to employ a city manager if authorized by the voters, nothing in state law recognizes the concept of a city manager as a separate form of municipal government.
“Once authorized by the voters, the governing body, and not the voters, has the sole power to remove a city manager. SDCL § 9-10-11 provides in relevant part ‘the manager shall be appointed for an indefinite term but may be removed by majority vote of the members of the governing body.’”
Marshall says the employment of a city manager is not a “form of government” but is instead a special power granted to a municipality.
“The procedure for changing the form of government is different than the procedure to authorize the employment of a city manager,” he said.
Marshall goes on to say that two people called him to express concerns about the way the petition was presented to them and asked to have their signature stricken from the document.
“These individuals told me that the Petition was presented to them as an effort to remove the current City Manager from his job. The Petition calls for the removal of the city manager, a power that the South Dakota Legislature has reserved to the City Council. As such, it is improper to set an election on the question posed in the Petition,” he wrote.
No action was taken at the meeting.
