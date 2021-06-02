STURGIS — Four new sculptures will be unveiled Thursday in downtown Sturgis.
There will be a sculpture unveiling ceremony and artists’ reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
The art will be part of the rotating Sturgis Art Walk which is hoped to bring more people to the downtown area, said Mark Bruch, president of Downtown Sturgis Foundation.
Every year, depending on how many spots are available and how much money is available, there will be new artwork on display in downtown Sturgis, Bruch said.
In addition to the Downtown Sturgis Foundation, the Greater Sturgis Area Foundation, the Sturgis Arts Council and the city of Sturgis also helped make the Sturgis Art Walk a reality.
Bruch said the foundation worked with the city and the city’s public works department to determine the location of the sculptures, he said.
The artwork will be at Main and Harley-Davidson Way near The Hotel Sturgis, Main and 3rd Streets near Mr. Al’s II, Main Street near Uncle Louie’s Diner, and Main and 1st Streets near Black Hills Rally & Gold.
The artists and their sculptures include Travis Sorenson, Belle Fourche, Horse; Tim James and Aiden Demarais, Mankato, Minn., Outer Limits; Bobbie Carlyle, Loveland, Colo., Chief’s Daughter; and
Dale Lewis, Hastings, Minn., Bicycle Trees.
Each of the artists will get an honorarium for having their art displayed.
The rotating Sturgis Art Walk ties into the revitalization of Sturgis Main Street, Bruch said.
“Sculptures and art are a great way to enhance the downtown, and hopefully keep folks downtown a little longer. And the longer they are downtown, the more money they spend,” he said. “We’re trying to make our Main Street as nice as we can.”
